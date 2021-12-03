

His character, Rafael, is a dreamy, happy and romantic young Latino. / Courtesy Joan Marcus

Photo: Joan Marcus / Courtesy

Rafael is a romantic, funny, passionate and impulsive young man who, after making a mistake that landed him in jail, seeks to create the “perfect sandwich” as a symbol of a second chance.

At CLYDE’S, a new Broadway play written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its kitchen staff, all ex-convicts, redemption of his sins, even when the callous shop owner Clyde (played by Uzo Aduba) tries to keep them under her control.

The actor Reza Salazar gives life to Rafael, a young Latino who through comedy manages to convey a positive message.

“He interested me a lot because although he is a funny character, his vulnerability is very tangible and real. For me, Rafael’s message is how beautiful it is to be able to give oneself 100% to life but also learn to handle the ups and downs of each experience. He represents the romantic and passionate side that we all carry inside, ”Salazar tells about the role with which he officially debuts on the Broadway stage.

Born in Peru, Salazar began his career at the age of five, working as a clown alongside his mother. Already residing in the United States for almost 30 years, he has achieved roles in both theater and in film and television, with appearances in works such as Sweat, Richard II, The Tempest of Mobile Unit, Oedipus El Rey and My Mañana Comes; the television shows “The Accidental Wolf,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Daredevil,” “The Blacklist,” and “Law & Order”; and in films such as The Imperialists Are Still Alive, See Girl Run, and The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz.

On Clyde’s, where he stars alongside three-time Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told), Edmund Donovan ( Greater Clements), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), highlights the importance of not judging people without knowing their lives.

The cast is led by three-time Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba (left). / Courtesy Joan Marcus

“Another message of the work is that in essence we are all noble beings and before judging it is important to be able to listen, feel, think,” he says. “In history, making the perfect sandwich is a way of looking for balance. We learn with food how to take advantage of the second chance ”.

As a Latin actor on Broadway, says Salazar, it is very important for him to be able to bring to life characters who can challenge and break stereotypes.

“Art, theater helps us understand, celebrate and support the growth and transformation of our communities,” he says. “I always look for my art to be of service to the community, that it carries a message.”

The play is presented at the headquarters of the Second Stage theater group, The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). Tickets are on sale at www.2ST.com or by calling 212-541-4516.