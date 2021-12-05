

CNN has fired Chris Cuomo. The decision of the news network comes after a few days ago he lived a suspension, after details emerged about how he helped his brother, the former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, to face sexual harassment charges earlier this year.

It was New York State Attorney General Letitia James who released documents that revealed that the presenter tried to assist the former governor’s press team with managing the crisis, offering advice and trying to use his sources to find out. if more women had planned to accuse the politician in public, according to ..

Chris Cuomo used his social networks to express himself once the news of his dismissal was made public. He asserted that he did not want his time at CNN to end this way.

The CNN network also released the news through Twitter with the following message:

Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light regarding his involvement in his brother’s defense. We hired a respected law firm to do the review and fired them, effective immediately“.

They add: “During the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite termination, we will investigate as appropriate. ”

Many questions arise as a result of the CNN publication, and it is that the public wants to know what additional information they refer to. Probably, due to the shocking decision, the journalist’s followers and CNN viewers expect full transparency with the result of the investigation that they have begun to expose.

On the documentation presented in the week, which led to the suspension of Chris Coumo that is what CNN said: “The documents, of which we were not aware before they were published, give rise to serious questions.”

He further continues: “When Chris admitted that he had offered advice to his brother’s team, he broke our rules, and we publicly admitted that.” The televiosa admits that to some extent they manage to understand that Chris Cuomo was in an “extraordinary position” and that he gave priority to his family over his work.

