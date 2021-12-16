

John Griffin, accused of sex crimes against minors, was a producer for CNN.

Photo: David McNew / Newsmaker / .

CNN fired senior producer John Griffin shortly after he was arrested for FBI agents for sex crimes against minors whom he contacted through social networks.

The 44-year-old defendant produced the segment headed by Chris Cuomo on the channel before he was fired for defending his brother Andrew, a former New York governor, from allegations of sexual harassment against women.

Griffin, originally from Connecticut, worked in television for about eight years.

The suspect, who was arrested on December 10, faces three counts of use interstate commerce to try to attract minors to engage in prohibited sexual activities.

“The allegations are deeply disturbing, and our office is engaged with our partners at the Vermont District Attorney’s Office to make sure hold Mr. Griffin accountable for his actions“, The FBI said in a statement quoted this Thursday by Komo News.

According to the accusations filed by the United States Department of Justice, the former communicator used messaging apps like “Kik” and “Google Hangouts” to chat with the girls’ mothers. As part of the exchange, Griffin allegedly attempted to persuade the tutors to allow him train minors to be sexually submissive.

The evidence handled by the authorities indicates that, in the conversations, the man stated that a woman is a woman regardless of age. I would also have expressed that women are inferior to men, so they must be sexually subordinate.

Department of Justice has evidence of at least three improper contacts by former CNN producer

Documents from the US attorney general mention the case of a mother of two girls, ages 9 and 13. Griffin allegedly told the mother that it was her responsibility to ensure that the older one was sexually trained appropriately. Griffin, allegedly, transferred $ 3,000 to mother for her and her daughter to meet him.

The two traveled from Nevada to Boston, Massachusetts, in July 2020. The defendant picked up the mother and daughter at the airport in his Tesla car and drove them to their home in Ludlow.

The adolescent had sexual activity with the adult.

The complaint against the man also indicates that he tried to convince two other minors to have sex with him via the Internet. In one instance, Griffin proposed a virtual training session for a mother and her 14-year-old daughter in which he would lead them in the process of taking off clothes and touching each other.

In the second case, the alleged pervert proposed to a mother and her 16-year-old daughter a trip to his ski house so that the three of them could participate in sexual training.