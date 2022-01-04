. The journalist generated a lot of controversy on New Years

Journalist Andy Cohen will return to co-host New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper on CNN in December 2022, a CNN representative confirmed to Heavy. “I can confirm that Andy Cohen will re-host NYE on CNN next year,” the representative said.

Radar originally reported on January 3 that Cohen would not be “invited back” to host the New Year’s Eve special. CNN has discredited this report.

“We claim to be the most trusted news network, yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to poke fun at the New Year’s performance.” a “superior connoisseur” told the medium. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he’s been the face of our network for the last 48 hours. It’s embarrassing and the actual CNN staff is very angry, “added the source.

“Nothing official has been done yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited to return next year,” said another “CNN source,” according to Radar. “It was already known that Anderson [Cooper] You don’t want to be the host of next year’s special, you would rather celebrate the new year with your son. And without Anderson, thankfully there will be no Andy Cohen. “

The report came days after a drunken Cohen gave several spiel during the live broadcast, calling out Ryan Seacrest and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Audience called for Cohen to be fired after his intoxicated trills

While many viewers thought Cohen was funny and his interactions with Cooper were very pleasant, others criticized CNN for allowing them to drink on live television and for allowing Cohen to speak so disrespectfully about De Blasio, regardless of whether people felt that way. that he was. saying was true.

“Embarrassing. You should be fired! Anyone who acted so carelessly in a work situation would lose their job. And think that [eres] a father, ”wrote one Twitter user, tagging Cohen.

“No, you drank too much while you were working. Not served in excess. People from all over the world watch @CNNnewsroom’s NYE ​​show. That spiel was embarrassing for New York. #whitemaleprivaledge [SIC] anyone of color or woman would have been taken out [y] farewell to the program. Ask @kathy, please bring her back! ”Another added.

“I should be fired and never go back to work in the industry. You were shameful and disrespectful to the mayor and to all Americans, ”read a third tweet.

“IF YOU GET DRUNK IN THE AIR, YOU MUST BE FIRED … IT’S TIME FOR COHEN TO LEAVE,” wrote another person.

Cohen smashed de Blasio in an epic viral trill

Whether you saw Cohen on New Year’s Eve or not, you’ve probably seen his viral spiel about De Blasio.

“Seeing Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap dance’ after four years as the most horrible term of the mayor of New York,” began Cohen. “Don’t make a spiel,” Cooper pleaded.

“The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is how horrible a mayor has been. So sayonara sucka, ”Cohen added.

The next morning, Cohen took to social media to wish his fans and followers a Happy New Year. He mentioned that he had been “over-served” the night before, but didn’t seem to have any remorse for anything he said.

