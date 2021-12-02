After the acharges against Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York, for sexual harassment and the criminal complaint he faces, now his brother the driver Chris cuomo he also faces punishment.

Chris has been suspended indefinitely by the CNN network, so they reported this Tuesday.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released the transcripts and the evidence shedding new light on participation Chris Cuomo in defense of his brother [Andrew Cuomo]”he told the magazine People CNN spokesperson.

“The documents, of which we were not aware before their publication, raise serious doubts“he mentioned.

“When Chris admitted to us that there was offered advice to his brother’s staff, it broke our rules and we publicly acknowledged it. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and work second, “CNN stated.

“However, these documents point to a higher level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” they add.

The New York Attorney General on Tuesday released information that included texts, emails, as well as transcripts from the presenter of “Cuomo Prime Time“.

In these documents they indicate that the CNN news anchor had an important role in defend to his brother and that he had contact with Melissa DeRosa, one of Andrew’s former senior advisers, as well as that he rewrote his statement regarding the allegations from Andrew’s former assistant, Charlotte Bennett.

According to the records, Chris made use of his means of communication For try get information about the women who accused the former governor of sexual harassment.

“I would, when asked, I would approach sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of someone else,” Chris told investigators.

“I contacted frequently when we heard news that other people were coming out. Or there was more to know about someone, I would talk to other journalists to hear what they had heard,” he added.

