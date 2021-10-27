10/27/2021 at 4:08 PM CEST

Neither with a pandemic nor without it have the ills of climate remedy. A new international report notes that 2020 once again broke all records for CO2 in the atmosphere. These results, which do not bode well for those who will record 2021, are known on the eve of the Glasgow Summit, in which measures must be taken to reverse the situation.

Six days before the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26) begins, the United Nations warned this Monday of the urgency of increasing global commitments to reduce emissions, after learning that in 2020 the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) returned to set a historical record.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency that follows the evolution of global warming, published its annual report on the presence of greenhouse gases, which indicates that CO2 has reached 413 parts per million in 2020, up from 410 in 2019.

The increase occurred despite the fact that during the pandemic new CO2 emissions derived from fossil fuels fell temporarily, specifically by 5.6%, due to the confinements, border closures and other measures that were taken last year to stop the advance of covid-19.

“We have to rethink our industrial, energy and transportation systems, our entire way of life & rdquor;declared WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas in presenting the new data, with which the agency hopes to influence the actions of the international community in Glasgow.

“Many countries are now setting carbon neutrality targets, and it is to be expected that at COP26 in Glasgow there will be a dramatic increase in those commitments & rdquor ;, analyzed Taalas, who asserted that the changes“ are economically and technically feasible, and there is no time to lose to adopt them & rdquor ;.

Amazon and oceans reduce their absorption of CO2

One of the most alarming points of the report is the one that indicates that parts of the Amazon, traditionally considered one of the great lungs of the planet and with it a fundamental source of carbon dioxide absorption, are already net emitters of that gas.

The head of atmospheric and environmental research of the WMO, Oksana Tarasova, explained that this change has occurred specifically in areas of the eastern Amazon jungle, and that although fires have been an important factor in the phenomenon, it has been due to all to deforestation.

According to the WMO, half of the carbon dioxide produced by human activity is absorbed by the atmosphere and the other half by oceans and soils that act as buffers of the greenhouse effect, but this organism warns that the absorbing capacity of seas and soils can be reduced in the future.

Droughts and forest fires could reduce the absorption of CO2 in the earth’s crustThe same can happen in marine waters due to the slowdown in ocean circulation that could lead to melting at the poles.

The WMO report warns that the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, a gas that is responsible for 80% of global warming, are already 149% higher than those of the pre-industrial era, and given their long duration they may contribute to an increase temperatures for decades, even achieving zero net emissions.

He also predicts that by the end of 2021 CO2 concentrations will once again reach record levelsIn this sense, measurements carried out in the middle of the year in observatories such as those of Tenerife (Spain) and Hawaii (USA) registered concentrations of up to 419 parts per million.

Other gases also increase their presence

The WMO also highlighted that the levels of other greenhouse gases, such as methane (CH4) and nitrogen oxide (N2O), are equivalent to 262% and 123% respectively of those estimated in 1750, before that human activities disturb the natural balance.

“At the current rate of increasing concentrations of all these gases, we will see a temperature rise much greater than the 1.5 or 2 degree targets of the Paris Agreement& rdquor ;, predicted Taalas.

The high levels of these gases, recalled the United Nations agency, will not only contribute to rising temperatures, but also to extreme weather events (droughts, floods & mldr;), rising sea levels, ocean acidification and serious socio-economic impacts. .

Comprehensive summary of the report: https://public.wmo.int/es/media/comunicados-de-prensa/un-a%C3%B1o-m%C3%A1s-las-concentraciones-de-gases-de-efecto -greenhouse-they returned

