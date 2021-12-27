12/27/2021

On at 13:19 CET

Joan Lluís Ferrer

The Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3), a research center dedicated to the study of the causes and consequences of climate change, and the OTEA (Observatory of Energy Transition and Climate Action) have produced a report to estimate in advance the GHG emissions forecast for 2021. The results confirm that Spain’s emissions will suffer a rebound effect this year by increasing with respect to the previous one, but even so, they will be below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the report, the impact of the pandemic in 2020 resulted in a significant drop in global energy demand “and, consequently, in an unprecedented reduction in levels of greenhouse gas emissions. In the case of In Spain, during 2020 emissions decreased by 13.6% compared to the previous year and 6% compared to 1990.

The year 2021, still strongly marked by the effects of the pandemic, is now closing, however, with an increase in emissions. However, the increase registered in 2021 does not come to equal the pre-pandemic registries.

Contamination | CHARLES PLATIAU / .

According to the report, in 2021 emissions would increase by ten million tons of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2eq) compared to 2020 and would decrease by 32.6 million tons compared to 2019, standing at 282 (with an uncertainty range of plus minus 6.6 MtCO2eq). This would be a 4% increase compared to 2020, but a 10% reduction compared to 2019.

The rebound effect will intensify in 2022 and 2023

However, the report calls for caution, because this rebound effect will continue to intensify in the coming years: “Economic activity (for example, the tourism sector) is still far from reaching pre-pandemic activity levels and it is estimated that GDP levels prior to the pandemic will be reached in 2022 or 2023. Therefore, the rebound effect resulting from the economic recovery could continue in the future& rdquor ;, points to the text.

The results, according to the study, are not surprising if the extraordinary of 2020 is taken into account. However, the report highlights that emissions in 2021 would also be below 1990 levels (for the second consecutive year, after the extraordinary 2020 ). Specifically, emissions would be 3% lower than in 1990 and 36% lower than in 2005.

Evolution of emissions in Spain | OTEA

But CO2 continues to accumulate in the atmosphere

The report also recalls that it is not necessary to settle for complacency, because the accumulation of CO2, despite the decreases, continues to increase as a cumulative effect, year after year.

According to the latest data from the Spanish Meteorological Agency (May 2021), the annual increase in CO2 concentrations has accelerated in recent years and in 2021 a new record was set at 419.7 parts per million (ppm). This is because CO2 is a gas that can be maintained in the atmosphere for more than a hundred years, so CO2 concentrations and global warming depend on the total emissions that have accumulated over decades.

In consecuense, a one-off reduction in emissions does not prevent atmospheric CO2 concentrations from increasing. In fact, today’s emissions will continue to warm the planet for years to come »

The report highlights in any case that the intensity of emissions per unit of GDP in Spain “continues a downward path, since the increase in emissions in 2021 would be below the increase in GDP expected for this year, 4.6%, according to the latest estimates from Funcas “(December 2021).

Fuel consumption (2019-2021) | OTEA

The conclusion of the study is that, in any case, emissions in 2021 are “far from the objectives set in the National Plan Integrated Energy and Climate 2021-2030, which sets a reduction in emissions up to 220 MtCo2eq “.

Thus, it recommends continuing to adopt measures “to avoid a greater rebound effect” and to continue making progress in reducing emissions “in a more accelerated, planned and sustained manner over time.”

In this sense – he concludes – the investments included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Government of Spain “are an opportunity to advance in the achievement of these objectives”.

In any case, the figures referring to Spain should not make us forget that it is a planetary problem, influenced by what all countries do. And, in this sense, global emissions during 2021 will equal those registered in 2019, the last prepandemic year.

Full report: https://otea.info/reports/OTEAEmisionesAdelantadas2021.pdf