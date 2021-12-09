Renowned striking coach Eddie Cha is happy to have hosted former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at Phoenix’s Fight Ready Gym.

After Jon Jones’ arrest for domestic violence, injury and tampering with an official vehicle in Las Vegas, Mike Winklejohn revealed that Jones was unable to access the gym. Jones has since made the decision to train at Fight Ready alongside fighters like former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

In a recent interview, Eddie Cha gave some comments about the incorporation of Jon Jones to Fight Ready.

“Henry called me and said that Jon approached him and was interested in coming to the gym. We do work on some things, and we are very excited to have him here. Everything we decide we do as a team. David Zowine (the owner) calls us all. He asks us if we want a certain individual here and we say yes, no, and why. For me, it was a no-brainer. I think people make mistakes. Jon is under everyone’s gaze. Whenever you do something wrong, they make it look bigger. I don’t know him as well as other people, but I’ve heard from people like Greg Jackson or Brandon Gibson who have never had a problem with him. “

“I don’t think anyone agrees with the mistakes he has made, but at the same time we all make mistakes. I said there was no need to judge him, let’s not judge him until we got to know him better, and I was very impressed, as a human being and as an athlete ”.

Jon Jones was scheduled to appear in court in Las Vegas last week. However, prosecutors were granted additional time to file the criminal complaint against the 34-year-old. The hearing was postponed until January 31, 2022.

However, Cha said there was no question about accepting Jones in Fight Ready.

“I don’t think we can change anyone unless someone is willing to change. He’s been back and forth several times already and the guy has class, at least in my opinion. I have no problem with him and I’m excited to work with him. “

It has been almost two years since Jon Jones last competed inside the Octagon. He has vacated his title in lieu of moving to the heavyweight division.

According to Cha, since Jones began spending time in the Arizona gym, he has been a great presence to the community, as well as the high-level fighters he trains with.

“Obviously the word got out that he was going in, and there were a lot of people wanting photos and autographs. Even when we’re exercising, you see little 5-year-olds with their parents with things, waiting for him to sign them. “

“Any kid that sees, will take the time to say hello, take pictures, whatever they want. There were like 9 or 10 fans out there when we were training on a Saturday, and the same. Go out, take pictures, say hi. For me, you can talk about a person by the way they act with children. I think that makes a big difference ”.

With Jones planning a long-awaited comeback in the coming months. His sights are likely to be on the upcoming heavyweight title fight at UFC 271 between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

When asked if he thinks Jones will measure up to Ngannou or Gane, Cha replied, saying that with everything Jones has accomplished throughout his career, that’s not the question to ask yourself.

“I can tell you that he is hungry. He’s learning, he’s eager to get going again, and hopefully we’ll see him soon. But honestly, he’s one of the best at doing it. It is a good match for anyone and the question should be: are Ngannou or Gane up to him? Because Jones can keep down or hit anyone. You can fight with the left, or do it in a traditional way. He can box, he can kickbox. His cage fighting is amazing. His elbows are noticeable. “

“What separates him from the rest is his mentality. He knows how to win. If you look at that fight with Dominick Reyes – which by the way, I thought he was very, very close – he knows when to walk away. You know when to win during a round. I think great fighters – even with Henry Cejudo it was the same – if he sees blood, he will go for it immediately. Great fighters are incredible finishers, they are winners. “

Post navigation