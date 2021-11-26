2021 has been the worst professional year of Conor McGregor’s professional career as a fighter.

In January, McGregor suffered his first MMA knockout loss when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Six months later, McGregor lost the rematch when he split his shin in half. Since then, he has been recovering from his injury and his recovery has reportedly been going very well, which means things are going into full steam for 2022. At least, according to McGregor head coach John Kavanagh.

“He’s going to be back in the gym, he’s going to be back on the mats in the next few weeks with me. He’s doing a lot of strength training right now and he’s pretty muscular. I think he will come back as a middleweight. But he will be back on the mats with me shortly and we will start combat sports training again. ”

“I actually teased him, I said, ‘Look, I’d rather we start with some techniques, and see how it goes.’ And he says, ‘no, I’m going to do five times five, that’s what I’m going to come back for.’ And I say, oh, great, you know, we are very involved in combat training again. He is very excited, optimistic, and very excited to attack in 2022. I’m not sure when he will return, but he will return.

With a return in 2022 for McGregor, the inevitable question is who he will face.

Several fighters have jumped in as potential opponents, including Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Chandler, in addition to the ever-present trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. However, in recent weeks, one fighter seems to have made a good case for facing McGregor; former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

During the run-up to his fight against Yair Rodriguez earlier this month, Holloway repeatedly said that a rematch between him and McGregor was a definite possibility. (The two first fought in 2013 with McGregor winning by unanimous decision.) Kavanagh says it would be nice to get back to that fight right away. Also, this time around, they could do it without the weight cuts they had in their first competition.

“The funny thing is, I think fighters at Conor’s level and Max’s level shouldn’t bother losing weight. I think they should just let them fight and that’s it. I imagine Max is probably heavier than Conor. So why would they agree to fight and then spend eight weeks trying to burn out or trying to drop down to some weight class to fight for a belt? Max has won some belts, Conor too. So, you have, put that aside. Just let them fight with the weight they have, whatever it is. “

Holloway may not be available for a fight. Presumably he has a trilogy fight on the horizon, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

That’s fine with McGregor, as he believes he will compete for the lightweight title upon his return. Having won just one fight in the past five years, the validity of McGregor’s statement remains to be seen, particularly given how crowded the lightweight already is. And if McGregor doesn’t immediately challenge for the belt, Kavanagh says he’ll make his comeback against a superior opponent anyway.

“It’s not so much about warm-up fights. I find it quite interesting as it is. What will be, will be. It seems like he has a hundred opponents lined up. We will train again, we will test the leg and everything else. When the time comes, I’m sure you won’t be short of options. Whoever he comes up against will be highly motivated. It’s clear at this stage that Conor has a few dollars in the bank account. Money is not his motivation, his motivation is competition, surpassing himself, and proving himself against anyone ”.

The lightweight title is scheduled to be contested next month when champion Charles Oliveira puts his belt on the line against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. If he wins, both Poirier and UFC president Dana White have shown interest in scheduling a fourth fight with McGregor.