Eddy reynoso, a famous coach of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez fulfilled his promise to donate a million pesos for medicines of Kids with cancer for every goal scored by the soccer team Atlas and like him Guadalajara team he only scored one goal, the coach made his donation to the association Red Nose AC

It was during the game against Striped that he Atlas scored a goal, which was enough to access the semifinal of Mexican Soccer at tie with Rayados. With this result, the coach He published on his social networks that he fulfilled his promise and gave the million pesos for the children.

“Good Morning! What is promised is debt and I do not want debt, it goes 1 million pesos for our little champions, I decided to make the donation for our friends at @NARIZROJAAC who are always on the corner of them #NoNiñosNoLife #fundacioneddyreynoso“

Eddy Reynoso and his donation PHOTO IG caneloteam

Eddy Reynoso has a very generous heart

Like The cinnamon Alvarez, Eddy reynoso flaunts his big heart and he fulfilled his promise to give a million pesos to children with cancer. These donations were received by the Foundation, which through a tweet thanked the great gesture and even invited the coach to visit their facilities.

Here is the tweet full of joy and enthusiasm:

On November 8, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez made history by winning by knock out to the american Caleb Plant and become the first Latin American boxer to possess the four titles most important in their category, but in addition to the achievement in sports, his pockets were also filled as he won a millionaire figure.

At the start of the fight, the Mexican proved his superiority against his rival, although Plant also showed he had enough to be a worthy opponent. With fast and precise movements, Álvarez defeated just by one point Caleb in the first rounds, and even the American came to win in two segments to Canelo.

It was in the penultimate round when Saul managed to give a couple of direct hits to the opponent, with which he achieved a knock out technician, taking the victory and the coveted belt.

In one of the most important matches for his career, the Mexican boxer had made sure $ 40 million just to get in the ring to measure against Plant, as detailed by the specialized journalist Mike Coppinger.

