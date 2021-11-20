11/20/2021

On at 08:20 CET

David Page

The coal power plants their days are numbered in Spain. The electricity companies have already closed or have requested authorization from the Government to be able to close all the coal plants in the country (with the sole exception of the Aboño, in Asturias, exploited by EDP and resisting goodbye).

While they wait for the administrative ok to close, the companies are obliged to continue to have their plants available and to present offers to the electricity market to produce if necessary. And with the electricity market turned upside down and with exorbitant natural gas prices, the thermal power stations that were already preparing only to close in recent months are boosting their production and pushing Spain to increase the burning of coal.

Still available for the electricity market are the power plants Endesa from As Pontes (A Coruña) and until just a few weeks ago also from Litoral (Almería); the plant of Viesgo from Los Barrios (Cádiz); and the Asturian power plants of EDP of Aboño and Soto de Ribera. After a continuous decline in production for years, active coal plants have broken the trend and increased their production by 69% in September; the most that doubled in October (+ 124%); and they have increased it by 77% so far in November.

The weight of coal is still very less in the whole of Spanish electricity generation And it has not stopped decreasing in recent years: in 2019 the coal plants contributed 4.3% of the electricity, in 2020 it was only 2% and until August of this year its weight had decreased to 1.6%. In recent months, it has grown unexpectedly, with contributions between 2.4% and 2.8%.

Electricity and gas rises

The key to increasing the production of power plants is the combination of the increase in the price of electricity and also in the price of natural gas. With the electricity market setting records and with prices that exceed 200 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the coal manages to produce electricity being profitable.

With natural gas with historical highs in international markets above 100 euros per MWh, using gas plants – which have also increased their production – is more expensive than burning coal, so thermal plants are having an unexpected new life.

“We already had the plants prepared for closure. A few months ago we didn’t think we were going to use them anymore. But the market situation is forcing us to activate them & rdquor ;, they explain from one of the large electricity companies with plants still operating. “As long as we do not have the closing authorization, we have to continue going to the market and submitting offers. And with these electricity and gas prices, coal plants are coming in and they have to produce & rdquor ;.

In addition, currently and for the next few weeks, two nuclear power plants will be out of play simultaneously: Almaraz I, in Cáceres, and Cofrentes, in Valencia, they have stopped to carry out a refueling. With the 2,000 MW of power that both nuclear plants represent out of the market, it is even easier for coal production to enter to fill that gap.

As Pontes returns

Endesa is preparing to reactivate its As Pontes coal plant, in A Coruña. This year, the electricity company had to start it up in February and July, but in the summer it had problems in its operation and was forced to stop it to carry out conditioning work.

Once the works are finished, Endesa will immediately have one of the plant’s four production groups and assumes that, with the current market situation, it will enter the market next week and will have to produce to supply electricity to the grid. .

Endesa has bought 180,000 tons of coal in recent weeks to meet the more than likely production that it will have to face with As Pontes in the coming months. According to data from the electricity company, when the Coruña power plant was operating at full capacity, the coal it burned ranged from 3.5 million to 4 million tons per year.

Endesa has just definitively closed the Central de Litoral, in Almería, after receiving the last authorization from the Government. The Carboneras plant this year only started up in January during the Filomena storm, a few hours in May and for two weeks between October and November due to the market situation and to burn the reserve coal that was left.

Two surviving centrals

After the last wave of plant closures already underway and just waiting to receive permission from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, in Spain only one plant will remain in operation in the Peninsula (the Asturian one of Aboño, from EDP) and another in Mallorca (that of Es Murterar, from Endesa).

The case of the Aboño plant is particular, since in addition to burning coal to generate electricity, it also uses steel gases from the neighboring plant of ArcelorMittal and thus avoids that they are simply burned in a torch and emitted directly into the atmosphere, in a kind of particular circular economy process.

Endesa’s Mallorcan plant has already closed two of its groups and maintains another two operating for security of supply in the islands and with limitations of use. Until August 2021, both groups could work a maximum of 1,500 hours per year and since then, 500 hours per year have been reduced as a ceiling. The central will continue open at idle until the second connection cable between the Peninsula and Mallorca is connected, which, in principle, should be operational before 2026.