11/19/2021 at 7:58 PM CET

David Page

Coal plants have their days numbered in Spain. The electricity companies have already closed or have requested authorization from the Government to be able to close all the country’s coal plants (with the sole exception of the Aboño plant, in Asturias, operated by EDP and which is resisting goodbye), as stated El Periódico de España.

While they wait for the administrative ok to close, the companies are obliged to continue to have their plants available and to submit offers to the market electric to produce if necessary. And with the electricity market turned upside down and with exorbitant natural gas prices, the thermal power plants that were already preparing only to close in recent months are boosting their production and pushing Spain to increase coal burning.

Still available for the electricity market are the Endesa plants in As Pontes (A Coruña) and until just a few weeks ago also in Litoral (Almería); the Viesgo de Los Barrios plant (Cádiz); and the Asturian plants of EDP de Aboño and Soto de Ribera. After a continuous decline in production for years, active coal plants have broken the trend and increased their production by 69% in September; the most that doubled in October (+ 124%); and they have increased it by 77% so far in November.

The weight of coal continues to be much lower in Spanish electricity generation as a whole and has continued to decline in recent years: in 2019 the coal plants contributed 4.3% of electricity, in 2020 it was only 2% and until August of this year its weight had dropped to 1.6%. In recent months, it has grown unexpectedly, with contributions between 2.4% and 2.8%.

Increase in electricity and gas

The key to increasing the production of power plants is the combination of the increase in the price of electricity and also in the price of natural gas. With the electricity market setting records and with prices that exceed 200 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), coal manages to produce electricity being profitable.

With the natural gas with all-time highs In international markets above 100 euros per MWh, using gas plants – which have also increased their production – is more expensive than burning coal, so thermal plants are having an unexpected new life.

“We already had the plants ready for closure. A few months ago we didn’t think we were going to use them anymore. But the market situation is forcing us to activate them & rdquor ;, they explain from one of the large electricity companies with plants still operating. “As long as we do not have the closing authorization, we have to continue going to the market and submitting offers. And with these electricity and gas prices, coal plants are coming in and they have to produce& rdquor ;.

In addition, currently and for the next few weeks, two nuclear power plants will be out of play simultaneously: Almaraz I, in Cáceres, and Cofrentes, in Valencia, have stopped to carry out a refueling. With the 2,000 MW of power that both nuclear plants represent out of the market, it is even easier for coal production to enter to fill that gap.

As Pontes

Endesa prepares for reactivate its As Pontes coal plant next week, in A Coruña. This year, the electricity company had to start it up in February and July, but in the summer it had problems in its operation and was forced to stop it to carry out conditioning work.

Once the work is finished, Endesa will immediately have one of the plant’s four production groups and assumes that, with the current market situation, it will enter the market next week and will have to produce to dump electricity to the grid.

Endesa has bought 180,000 tons of coal in recent weeks to meet the more than likely production that it will have to face with As Pontes in the coming months. According to data from the electricity company, when the Coruña power plant was operating at full capacity, the coal it burned ranged from 3.5 million to 4 million tons per year.

Endesa has just definitively closed the Litoral plant in Almería, after receiving the latest authorization from the Government. The Carboneras plant this year It was only launched in January during the storm Filomena, a few hours in May and for two weeks between October and November due to the market situation and to burn the reserve coal that was left.

Survivors

After the last wave of plant closures already underway and just waiting to receive permission from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, in Spain only one plant will remain in operation on the Peninsula (the Asturian from Aboño, from EDP) and another in Mallorca (Es Murterar, from Endesa).

The case of the Aboño plant is particular, since in addition to burning coal to generate electricity, it also uses steel gases from the neighboring ArcelorMittal plant and thus avoids that they are simply burned in a torch and emitted directly into the atmosphere, in a kind of particular circular economy process.

Endesa’s Mallorcan plant has already closed two of its groups and maintains another two operating due to security of supply on the islands and with limitations of use. Until August 2021, both groups could work a maximum of 1,500 hours per year and since then, 500 hours per year have been reduced as a ceiling. The central will continue open at idle until the second connection cable between the Peninsula and Mallorca is connected, which, in principle, should be operational before 2026.