Netflix will say goodbye to the year 2021 with a premiere highly anticipated by all fans of The Karate Kid – 90%, since on December 31 the fourth season of Cobra Kai will hit the platform – 100%. Nostalgia is something that has undoubtedly helped this series to reach the top, many can no longer wait and is that the last three seasons of the series have obtained rave reviews, gaining a vast amount of followers who enjoy the combination of characters from the original franchise with new faces and stories. However, it was announced that in the fourth season we will see elements of The Karate Kid, Part 3 – 16%, which did not excite viewers at all, as this film was not well received by critics or the general public, and many classify it as the worst delivery of karate Kid.

Unlike its predecessors, Karate kid part 3 It was a flop at the box office, it got terrible reviews, and it is the one with the lowest scores on various criticism websites, even the most loyal fans of the series have problems with this film. In this, a new character was introduced to the story, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a Vietnam veteran who served alongside John Kreese (Martin Kove) and who later joins him as a plot antagonist. Ralph Macchio, actor who plays Daniel LaRusso in all three films of karate Kid and also in Cobra Kai, spoke in an interview for Empire magazine about the idea of ​​bringing this villain to the show in season four. Macchio expressed the following:

There is another angle to Terry Silver, and when you turn to those stories and dive into the unknown areas, the universe and the story expand. This is the opportunity to take something that did not work and try to take advantage of it. Can it bear fruit? It already did. The fourth season is to the next level.

With these words, Macchio tries to open the minds of the audience, inviting them to see the new season of the series and discover that, despite the fact that the last film was not the best of the franchise, there are still parts of it that can be rescued . Integrating this old character to continue the story and expand the possibilities of the plot is one of the strategies that the scriptwriters of Cobra Kai they took and according to Ralph macchio, it will be a complete success.

Cobra Kai was launched in 2018 and is based on the franchise of karate Kid, whose story was created by Robert Mark Kamen. The series script was written by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, and stars William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Ralph macchio (Daniel LaRusso), repeating his roles from the previous films. The first season was broadcast on YouTube Red, and in 2020 it went to Netflix, releasing a second. The third arrived on January 1, 2021 and the fourth will arrive on December 31 of the same year. The success has been so great that a fifth season has already been confirmed.

This fourth part has promised a lot to the fans, as it is speculated that at last the two protagonists will join forces without ending up fighting, as seen in previous episodes. However, others say that due to the immense differences that exist between them, their union will fail again and they will have to settle their affairs individually. Perhaps with the appearance of Terry Silver, these two characters can put their personal problems aside and team up for the common good. Don’t miss the next season of Cobra Kai, which is almost nowhere to be found on Netflix.

