The phrase “what the customer asks for” has begun to represent much of what has been experienced lately in the entertainment industry, and it is that executives, investors and / or producers have realized that when they fulfill the wishes of their viewers their economic income increases significantly. Nowadays it is much easier to listen to the public through social networks when before everything was through letters (if possible) in addition to the fact that the industry was more about offering products and making them consume them at any cost.

Keep reading: Ralph Macchio admits Karate Kid 3 is bad, but says Cobra Kai redeems her

Things change, and the way of consuming too. The last two years in particular have been noted by the presence on social networks of fans of certain programs or movies, perhaps by empowering the audience or simple pandemic ravages – people had a lot of free time -. The first major movie event to showcase viewer power was Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, which was possible thanks to a social media campaign that lasted four years.

Then came Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield that fans longed for, and the main reason for their success at the box office. Maybe the Karate Kid franchise – 90% is less than the blockbusters already mentioned, but it has become a classic since 1984, trapping several generations. Additionally, the Ralph Macchio-starring saga had a successful revival with Cobra Kai – 100% from its launch on YouTube, and then moving to Netflix.

Running for four acclaimed seasons, the series that brought back Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence has already featured notable cameos by some of its stars from the first three films of karate Kid, each and every one of them justifiably. But many fans have not avoided wondering if at some point Hilary Swank will arrive as Julie Pierce, protagonist of The Karate Kid 4: the new adventure – 7%.

Continue with: Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio reveals why we won’t see Jackie Chan or Jaden Smith in the series

In anticipation, one of the creators of the series, Jon Hurwitz, spoke with Fandom about it, and although his answer was quite vague, everything seems to indicate that it is being considered.

All we can say about her is that we love Hilary Swank. We think she’s a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise. He was taught by Mr. Miyagi and he is someone who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We cannot say if he will return, we cannot say how he would return if he does. We can say that we talked about her and maybe we have met with her, maybe we have worked with her, maybe not.

It has become clear that it is more functional when they leave the audience with a question that will be resolved only when the final result is projected; at least they will have the attention of many. Apparently, the writers are just waiting for the right moment for Julie to fit into this story, for her arrival to have a meaning or a reason that will contribute important things to what is being narrated.

It may interest you: Ralph Macchio says there could be a spin-off on the origin of Mr. Miyagi

It is true that Karate kid 4 He had lousy reviews at the time, but somehow the character became central to the franchise and important to the fans. It is worth mentioning that Swank is considered one of the best performers today, especially for her role in Blows of Destiny – 91% Clint Eastwood, where she plays a boxer looking for a veteran trainer facing the fact that he doesn’t believe in women in boxing.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');