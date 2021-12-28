After three seasons, it seems that Cobra Kai – 88% still meets expectations, because although the fourth season has not been seen by fans, it has already been reviewed by critics and has obtained a good rating. As is well known, the new episodes bring back Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), and that’s just one of the unexpected returns of classic characters the show has given us. Many hope that in future seasons we will also see Hilary Swank in the role of Julie Pierce, protagonist of The Karate Kid 4: the new adventure – 7%, and others even want Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan to appear in the series, however, the latter seems like an impossible dream, and Ralph Macchio confirms it.

In 2010 the film The Karate Kid – 66% was released, a remake of the 1984 original, and this time the plot takes place in China, with Jaden Smith as Dre Parker, the protagonist, and Jackie Chan like Lord Han, his teacher. Being a remake, the story is basically the same but with a change in the country where it is set and in the martial art that is practiced (Kung fu). For some reason, some fans considered that the universe of The karate kid is compatible with that of Cobra Kai, but in an interview with the YouTube channel Jake’s takes, Macchio refuted such an idea, although he did give hope that we will see Hilary swank in the future (via La Tercera):

It’s a great question and there’s a simple answer to why that wouldn’t work in the Cobra Kai universe. Boys [los creadores del programa], Jon (Hurwitz), Josh (Heald) and Hayden (Schlossberg) talk about the Miyagi-verse. Anyone who met Mr. Miyagi and interacted with Mr. Miyagi is canon for our show, for the Cobra Kai show. While the characters of Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan weren’t in that world, it was a remake.

This is not the first that the subject is touched, in 2018 the producer Jon Hurwitz had declared that he had in mind the idea of ​​reuniting Daniel LaRusso with Julie, but that they had not yet contacted Swank to talk about a cameo. . In 2019 at the WonderCon panel, Hurwitz clarified what the Miyagi-Verse is:

We believe that anything that happened in a movie that Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in Miyagi-Verse. Any character that has lived in this Miyagi-Verse has the potential to appear at some point in Cobra Kai. I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally talked about almost every person that has appeared in those movies, from these great characters that we are talking about, to most of the supporting characters that had a line or two.

Cobra Kai achieved what few late sequels, you became a ratings success and get critical approval. Perhaps the serial format was very beneficial for the plot, since it gave more time for the characters to develop, but we cannot detract from the writers and producers, who understood well the essence of the characters they were taking up.

In Cobra Kai We got to see the more human side of the “villains”, and we can expect him to continue down the same path in season four, with Terry Silver. The only thing missing is that the new chapters are as successful as the previous ones so that Netflix is ​​encouraged to continue producing more seasons. If the series is canceled after the fourth (something very common in platform shows), we may never have the return of Hilary swank that fans have been asking for for years.

