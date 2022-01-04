Unless you’re not a fan of teen drama or martial arts, you’ve probably seen at least one episode of Cobra Kai – 96%. The hit Netflix show, which is a sequel to the franchise that the Karate Kid started, is one of the most popular on the platform. A few days before the premiere of its fourth season, actor Ralph Macchio, best remembered as Daniel-San, says you can imagine Pat Morita being a fan of the series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor Ralph macchio was asked about how he feels that Cobra Kai place so much emphasis on the legacy of Mr. Miyagi, and that of the actor Pat morita. The protagonist explained that he thinks he would have loved the series and that it seems important to him that the legacy of that character and his philosophy continue to be shared with new generations through it:

For me, from the first day I heard the concept from the creators of the show, that was something that seemed important to me. keep the character present throughout the series. It is paying respects to the character and homage to our camaraderie and to that magic that we share, that special connection. He would have loved all of this. Sometimes I talk to her daughters and so we keep in touch. I didn’t have to fight to have Miyagi on the show. It’s great to share the legacy of MIyagi’s character and how it is still alive today. We feel the spirit on set. You need that heart.

As you surely remember, Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Morita, is a key part of the saga. Not only does he appear in all four installments of The Karate Kid – 66%, but he became much loved by audiences due to his subtle lessons on the nature of peace and the honor of martial arts. Both themes that are repeated in the acclaimed Netflix show.

Although the first three seasons of Cobra Kai focus on the still existing rivalry between Johnny (William Zabka) and Danny, and how these are extrapolated to his sons and a new generation of young karate fighters, the lessons he taught and founding a dojo remain. key when resolving conflicts. Much has been said about a possible spin-off that tells us about the teacher’s youth.

The series has been one of Netflix’s best acquisitions. The fact that its audience has become obsessed with the story, since it bought the production from YouTube, and after becoming one of its most watched shows, the company gave way to the creators to devise a third and fourth season. It is known that there are also plans for other programs derived from it, although none are close to starting their development.

Cobra Kai Season 4 – 96% are already on Netflix. This year, the adventures of karate fighters new and old revolve around preparations for a tournament in which it will be decided which dojo can continue to exist and in which Miyagi’s compassionate philosophy will be put to the test against the most relentless way of understanding. school fights named after the series title.

