Cobra Kai Season 4 – 100% will premiere this coming December 31 on Netflix. The popular series, sequel to the iconic films that began with The Karate Kid – 90%, have done a great job throughout their three seasons. It has garnered an impressive number of fans who are dying to know what the continuation of this story will bring them. So far things have gone smoothly for the show, but will this fourth season manage to hook viewers like the first three parts?

Cobra Kai – 100% was launched in 2018 and is based on the franchise of karate Kid, whose story was created by Robert Mark Kamen. The series script was written by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, and stars William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, reprising their legendary roles from the ’80s franchise.

The advances of the fourth season have promised more excitement to the fans, as it is speculated that this time the two protagonists will join forces without ending up fighting, as has happened repeatedly. However, others assure that due to the immense differences that exist between them, their union will fail again and they will have to fix their affairs individually. Also, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a villain who was introduced in The Karate Kid, Part 3 – 16%, will enter the lives of the protagonists once again. It is not known what his plans are, but we believe that it is not a good thing.

Nostalgia is something that has certainly helped this series rise to the top, but the twist its plot took completely revolutionized the original story, this time, as Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) put it in How I Met Your Mother. – 80%, the villain (Johnny Lawrence), was the victim, and this time he seeks his redemption, and here he becomes the protagonist of the Netflix series. Cobra Kai – 81%, has managed to gather together the oldest fans of the main saga and has captured the attention of new fans. Some members of the press have already had the opportunity to see the new episodes of the fourth season of Cobra Kai and have already shared their first reactions. We leave you some of the most outstanding:

I already watched #CobraKai season 4 and it’s another great season with great emotional moments combined with the best martial arts fights of the series so far. Terry Silver is a terrific villain, but I loved how Daniel’s son is also becoming a bigger part of the show. Plus, All Valley is great!

#CobraKai season 4 continues the passion that drives this show, but it also satisfies all of its fans! With great stories that make every moment a blast to watch, an incredible soundtrack, and some great action scenes. This is my comfort show and season 4 excels at that.

Review: Season 4 of #CobraKai is the best season so far.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai has completed the evolution of the series into a soap opera, but you know… with kicks.

My thoughts on #CobraKai season 4 – Easily the best season, yet. The fights are stellar and the character work is wonderful. The final episode? * BesodeChef * He manages to stay cool, despite being in his fourth season. Look at it on the 31st.

Season 4 of #CobraKai is the show’s biggest to date and it really does show off some of its best characters. Terry Silver is an amazing new addition, but the season really belongs to Sam and Tory. Their rivalry takes center stage in the best possible way.

Oh! Now I can talk about #CobraKai season 4 that I saw a couple of months ago (!?). In short, Cobra Kai is amazing and you should see all 4 Karate Kid and Cobra Kai 1-3 movies before the 31st. Best show on TV.

Forget “changing the script”, S4 offers humor, drama and action, but keeps everything fresh and unpredictable by “twisting the script”. Cobra Kai fans think we have it all figured out, but the writers continue to use our expectations against us.

After a slow start, Cobra Kai season 4 convinced me by turning into a fun, cheesy but also dark series. It’s pretty messy and clunky at times and Terry Silver’s return feels like a waste, but it’s very entertaining and with great progression. I can’t wait for the fifth season.

Cobra Kai season 4 review: a spectacular bad boy brings a surprising rebirth

