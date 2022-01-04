Not a week has passed since the fourth season of Cobra Kai premiered – 96% and there are already plans for another two years of the series. Everything seems to indicate that, due to the great response of the public to the show, Netflix and the creators of the series are totally committed to continue with the story of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his younger pupils for a long time, because now they are writing for up to a sixth season.

In an interview with Collider, Josh herald, one of the creators of Cobra Kai, explained that from the beginning they have been very clear where they want to take the history of the series and more or less in which seasons they want to explore those ideas. Although nothing is set in stone, they believe that there is material for several years and, for now, they are already writing what will happen to all the characters in the sixth season, although Netflix still does not give them the green light for it:

We always go back to our original plan with our eyes wide open because there are so many new plots and new characters and interactions that you see during production that make you think ‘oh wow, these two people have something interesting together.’ You want to lean more to that and that naturally pushes other things. It has changed at times, but it also hasn’t. We still have a master plan. We keep writing beyond season 5. But it’s been fun bringing in those new characters and stories and letting them show us the way at times.

The most recent episodes review the facts of The Karate Kid, Part 3 – 16%. Without revealing more, in the need to win the tournament in the valley, Lawrence and LaRusso have to join forces not only to find a way to teach their students to master two different types of karate, apparently irreconcilable, but also to face figures from his past who return to endanger the peace among his disciples.

Although Cobra Kai – 96% frequently turn to the film saga, doing that has its limits since there were only four films against the possible six seasons that they plan to develop so far. It is possible to believe that, eventually, they will have to put aside what happened in those productions. Although even for that they seem to be prepared, because before they have already confirmed that they have ideas for spin-offs of the franchise and given the success of the series, it is most likely that Netflix will support them.

Since its premiere, the fourth season has remained the most watched, at least on Netflix Mexico. Even before its launch, the platform had expressed its confidence in the project by approving a fifth installment in the middle of last year. These two years will be key for the show, as few programs manage to extend beyond a fifth installment, let alone a sixth.

All seasons of Cobra Kai – 96% are already on Netflix. Will history be able to keep the public pending for another two years? Will it take a long time for the platform to confirm a sixth delivery? We will find out very soon. The fifth season does not have a release date yet, but it is very likely that we will have to wait until January 2023 for what is next for all these characters.

