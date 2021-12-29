Cobra Kai – 100% is a series that has grown exponentially since its first season and now has a large number of fans who love drama and martial arts. On December 31, the fourth season of the program will premiere on Netflix and thousands are already waiting for the new episodes, including a renowned actor, loved by international audiences, Andrew Garfield, whom we have seen in tapes like Tick, Tick ​​… Boom! – 93%, The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, Until the Last Man – 86% and Social Network – 96%.

In a clip released by Netflix Geeked last October, Andrew He declared to be a big fan of the series, said that he had loved the show, that it had become an obsession for him and was looking forward to the arrival of the next season. This information soon reached the ears of the production of Cobra Kai and the cast, who later put together a video in gratitude for being their number one fan. In this, several actors of the show sent their greetings and thanks to Garfield, including William Zabka and Ralph Macchio.

Without a doubt, 2021 has been a great year for AndrewAfter spending time without new projects, the actor has made a spectacular comeback with lead roles in four films, including the Academy Award nominee, Tick, Tick … Boom!, where he shows his enormous talent as an actor and also as a singer. Now that the creators of Cobra Kai they know that Garfield he’s a huge fan of their show, they’re thinking of a role for the Spider-Man performer, in case he ever wants to be a part of this martial arts fighting world. In an interview for Collider, the executive producers Jon hurwitz, Hayden schlossberg Y Josh heald shared some ideas about where it might fit Garfield in the universe of Cobra Kai.

Hurwitz made mention of how much the team liked that Garfield I was a fan of Cobra KaiHe also expressed that everyone was delighted with his reaction to the video that they sent in appreciation. The producer said his team would be excited to create a unique and amazing role for Andrew, if the opportunity ever arises. His words were as follows:

I think we would give him a unique look, a unique feel, a unique angle and we would make him different from any other character on the show.

This was the only thing the producer was willing to say about the role for AndrewAs he was afraid to give more details about his vision of a character for the actor, in case the dream becomes a reality. “Maybe it’ll be on the show and I don’t want to risk ruining it,” he said. Hurwitz. On the other hand, Heald he was more than willing to delve into specifics of the role. “I feel like he’s a tech-loving billionaire who buys all the car dealerships in the valley,” he said. Heald, describing Andrew like a villain. For its part, Schlossberg envisioned a character more like the original Karate Kid hero, Daniel LaRusso.

Remember that the fourth season of Cobra Kai comes to Netflix this coming December 31 so you can find out how things continue in the Valley. If you don’t know much about the show, we recommend watching the tapes of karate Kid and the first three seasons of the show, all this so that you do not miss any details of the upcoming episodes.

