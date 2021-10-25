The famous soda brand is moving forward with a new bottle that is plastic-free. The new container is 100% vegetable and could be an example to follow for other brands.

The world is beginning to work with a greener vision. We have seen how some companies have made recycling their crusade or some celebrities opting for a life without plastic.

Now, the giant Coca-Cola has launched a new type of bottle that will appeal to all those who care about the environment.

Despite what they said a year ago, the soda brand has done a 100% plant-based plastic bottle. Plastics that come from oil are not used, but they have resorted to technology to get this very novel bottle.

Ten years ago, the company created the PlantBottle, which were 30% plant-based material, with the remaining 70% being biodegradable plastic. It was the beginning of a journey that seems to have reached its peak with this new bottle made entirely of vegetable plastic.

The method has required the development of a technology created by the Virent company. This company got create corn sugar, turning it into a hydrocarbon called paraxylene. This hydrocarbon would be treated to become terephthalic acid, which has served to make 70% of the material in the bottles.

The remaining 30% comes from monoethylene glycol (MEG) derived from the same sugar, which has been used as a resin. Currently being tested this method as a resin for the use of secondary raw materials like wood, which must also be protected.

A process that will extend over time

According to Dana Breed, Coca-Cola’s Director of Sustainability and Global Packaging, “MEG serves to complete this challenge, but it can also be used in second-generation raw materials. The goal is for this plant-based plastic to minimize the carbon footprint (…) and this material is the one that best fits with that strategy. ”

This technology will be used exponentially in Coca-Cola bottles. The objective of the brand is End petroleum-based plastic bottles by 2030, both in Europe and Japan.

Chinese and American scientists from Washington State University have developed a method to convert plastic waste into jet fuel.

At the moment 900 bottle prototypes have been produced, but they are only the first step. Coca-Cola’s complete plan ends with the goal of being a zero carbon company by 2050.

It is an ambitious goal, but they are taking the first steps and doing it before other brands. Hopefully they can meet their goals and so we have greener soft drinks that help our planet.