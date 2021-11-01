11/01/2021

On at 18:49 CET

EP

The Coca-Cola Company announced this Monday the acquisition of the missing 85% of the Bodyarmor company, specialized in sports drinks, for 5.6 billion dollars (4.8 billion euros).

Through a statement, the multinational has indicated that in 2018 it was already done with a 15% stake in Bodyarmor, so with this new acquisition of 85% it becomes exclusive control of the company.

The purpose of the purchase is to increase Coca-Cola’s presence in the sports drinks sector. Bodyarmor will continue as a separate business within Coca-Cola’s North American operating unit and will continue to be headquartered in New York.

Proud to be a part of the @CocaColaCo family 🙌 #LETSGOOOO‼ ️ https://t.co/wSadZbUxAI – BODYARMOR (@DrinkBODYARMOR) November 1, 2021

In addition, the CEO, Mike Repole, and the president of Bodyarmor, Brent Hastie, both co-founders of the company, will continue to work in the company after the purchase.

Bodyarmor will continue to be distributed in the United States by Coca-Cola, a situation that began after the multinational beverage company entered Bodyarmor’s capital in 2015.

This acquisition is part of Coca-Cola’s strategy to seek brands and products that complement its product portfolio and have “long-term growth opportunities.”

As part of the agreement, Mike Repole will also collaborate to develop Coca-Cola’s still beverage catalog, including marketing, packaging and innovation strategies in several of the multinational’s brands.