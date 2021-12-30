The cochinita pibil was crowned as the best dish in the world in the annual ranking of the specialized site The Taste Atlas, a traditional food guide, so Mexicans have expressed their pride of typical food from the state of Yucatan.

And it is that the cochinita pibil triumphed in the palate of the experts who rated 100 world dishes, obtaining 4.69 points.

Additionally, the site cited the Taqueria El Turix, from Mexico City, as the place with the best reputation to eat delicious cochinita pibil tacos.

The Taste Atlas, is a site specialized in food, which compiles traditional recipes, where reviews from gastronomic critics are also shared and articles on ingredients and popular dishes are published.

Cochinita pibil, a Yucatecan dish

“Cochinita pibil is a Mexican pork dish originally from Yucatan. The pork is marinated in a combination of achiote paste, bitter orange juice, and garlic. It is baked slowly and then crumbled and served in tortillas ”, highlights the page of the site The Taste Atlas, in the section of this typical Mexican dish.

“This Mayan-influenced dish is served more frequently on weekends in many Mexican homes, generally as a Sunday family ritual,” the text states.

After knowing the news, Mauricio Vila, governor of the southern state of Yucatán He applauded the first place that cochinita pibil achieved in the Taste Atlas Awards 2021 ranking.

“I am very pleased to share with you that the cochinita pibil, a proud Yucatecan dish, was designated as the best dish in the world, competing with 10,000 dishes in the ranking of The Taste Atlas Awards 2021 on a gastronomy specialized website,” Vila wrote in his account. Twitter

I am very happy to share with you that the cochinita pibil, a proud Yucatecan dish, was designated as the best dish in the world, competing with 10,000 dishes in the Taste Atlas Awards 2021 ranking (@TasteAtlas), a website specialized in gastronomy. pic.twitter.com/1GSsh9OCCO – Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) December 29, 2021

“You have to get red and white messages, sour oranges and a banana leaf, to make it the real little pig,” said one user, referring to the recipe found on The Taste Atlas site.

Brazilian Picaña is in second place

The Yucatecan dish surpassed the Brazilian picaña and the Polish pierogis ruskies, which obtained 4.67 and 4.66 points, respectively.

But the cochinita pibil is not the only Mexican dish that is in the annual ranking of the specialized site, but there are also the enmoladas, which occupy the 27th position with 4.47 points; the pozole it was ranked 58th by getting 4.35 points, while the wire could barely sneak into 93rd place, by winning 4.26 points.

The complete list of the 100 best dishes in the world from the ranking of The Taste Atlas can be found here.

If you want to know the recipe and the step by step to make cochinita pibil click here

