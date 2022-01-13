Code 46 is a sci-fi movie with Tim Robbins and Samantha Morton that you can watch for free right now on Pluto TV.

The catalog of movies that you can see on Pluto TV continues to grow and every week we find news of all genres: comedy, horror, science fiction, documentaries … One of the latest proposals that have reached the platform is Code 46.

Pluto TV continues to grow with more feature films and is becoming a good option for anyone who wants to enjoy good movies for free without even having to registeras we explained in our tutorial.

Among the most important movies of the month on Pluto TV highlights Code 46, a science fiction story that premiered in 2003 and that today could be considered fully topical due to the topics it deals with, even if it is somewhat forgotten.

Code 46 is a strange dystopia in which the genetic code of citizens is analyzed so that people with too many coincidences do not have children. In addition, they can only live in specific areas and they lack freedom for some activities.

In this context the investigation of William, played by Tim Robbins, is narrated, a person with highly developed intuition who is able to read thoughts of the others and must find the culprit of a fraud in Shanghai.

Science fiction from the day after tomorrow

One of the main successes of the film shot by Michael Winterbottom is that has hardly aged despite being almost 20 years old. At all times you see environments and technological advances that do not exist today, but they are still realistic, something that is not always common in the genre.

In addition, it is also right to show a society in which conversations are held with words in different languagesa symptom of an increasingly globalized world.

Against him is whoever an intimate and somewhat slow movie that can alienate those who approach this genre looking for action. But being free it doesn’t hurt to give it a try.

Here is the link to see Code 46. Also, we remind you that a few weeks ago we shared a few movies and series that you can watch for free on Pluto TV. In case you want to know more about this platform.