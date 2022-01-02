Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt was hoping to go fast for the UFC 125-pound world title after a win over Kai Kara-France, but lost by TKO in the first round in which it was also his debut in the division.

This defeat raised the question of yes “No Love” will continue at flyweight or return to bantamweight, where he was world champion. But until now there was no answer that would give any indication.

So far what Cody Garbrandt has spoken of his future on his podcast, Rollin with the Homies.

“The camp was great, I felt good, the weight loss was incredible. Rehydration, the rehydration process was good, I felt great at 125. Caught me with a good hit and I couldn’t recover. After he hit me with the punch, I got up, I felt a little good towards where I was moving, moving forward, but it still wasn’t like everything there and then I took it down, and then we got back on our feet and felt like was destabilized

“I was like damn it, I still haven’t recovered. He put the pressure on and brought the combinations and was able to capitalize, so my hat off to him. He was able to do his job and I still feel like 25 is a big weight for me. I love what I was able to do inside the camp. What I keep from this previous camp or the last six months of losing weight or the three months of camp is that what we did was all positive.

“I felt really good at 125. I think that’s something I have to decide, if I’m at 135, 125, I feel great at both. I think if I got to 35, I would do things a little differently. Keep my weight up throughout the entire camp.

“There are a lot of good matches. Sean O’Malley, I really wanna kick his ass. That’s a fight coming up. Hopefully that could be the next. I want that fight, so I’d like to stay at 135. He could fight me now because I’m not ranked and he’s ranked, so it’s going to be a good fight. You have to respect his abilities, he leveled up a bit with the Raulian (Paiva) fight, he caught him early on, but we know. The only way he was going to win was by catching him early on and he did. You did your job, congratulations. You are now in the rankings, so i gotta get back up at 35 and kick her ass but we’ll decide, we’ll figure it out.

“When it’s over I’ll say it’s over. Not the fans, not Dana (White), not anyone but me. When I know and understand that I don’t have it anymore, that I don’t have what it takes to push myself and train to be ready to go out and do my best to win, then I’m done.. I can honestly say that, and I have a good support system around me that will be like, ‘Look, let’s see something else.’ But that’s too far down the road. I’m 30 years old, I still have a lot to do in the tank. We will make the corrections, we will solve it.

