12/28/2021 at 21:10 CET

Sara ledo

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has released the framework of the calls for award a regulated compensation to a total of 1,200 megawatts of cogeneration until 2024. After the first bid of 351 megawatts, which will be held next year, a second will be called in 2023, of 442 megawatts, and another in 2024, of 407 megawatts. The objective is that are operational in 2027 and among the conditions to participate in the contest, it stands out as a novelty that the facilities, in addition to providing high efficiency, must be prepared to consume renewable hydrogen and consume a minimum of its electricity production.

With more than 5,500 megawatts of installed power in Spain, cogeneration has a strong presence in the industry, where 92% are located, while 8% the remainder is in the tertiary and residential sector. The fuel mostly consumed by this type of plant is natural gas, which represents 84% ​​in the production of electricity and 86% in the production of heat, although there are also facilities with other fossil or renewable fuels.

The new auctions prioritize biomass facilities, as well as those that involve the substitution of fossil fuels with less polluting alternatives to accelerate the energy transition process, and may not exceed a maximum power of 50 megawatts – 15 megawatts in non-peninsular systems – and will meet energy saving levels sufficient to be considered high or very high efficiency (these levels will be 10% for powers greater than 1 megawatt in the case of biomass, and 15% in the case of natural gas plants with more than 1 megawatt megawatt and 5% for the minors).

In addition, they will have to be prepared to consume at least 10% renewable hydrogen mixed with their usual fuel and have a minimum level of electricity self-consumption of 30%, individual or shared. In case of breaching this self-consumption ratio, the facilities will see their remuneration for the operation reduced and a 5% penalty will be additionally applied. This 5% penalty will not be applied in those cases in which the companies have signed a long-term energy sales contract (more than five years), but the remuneration for the operation will be reduced.

The cogenerations that operate with natural gas will have a recognized regulatory useful life of 10 years and those that operate with biomass of 20 years and will have a reasonable return of 7.09% (value established for the second regulatory period 2020-2025).

The sector has described these 1,200 megawatts as “insufficient” because in 2025 they will end their useful life 1,800 megawatts that are currently in operation and in 2030 another 2,600 megawatts, as defended by the employers’ associations Acogen and Cogen España during the XVII Annual Congress of Cogeneration that was held in October. “Germans quadruple us in cogeneration and Italians double us, considering cogeneration a guarantee for its industrial competitiveness and its decarbonisation “, they explained.

The Government will publish annually the details of the quotas for each range of power and type of installation, as well as the dates of the contests. As in the case of renewable energy auctions, each facility must submit a strategic impact evaluation plan with the initial estimates on local employment and the industrial value chain, as well as a definitive impact evaluation plan, which will include the level of compliance with the forecasts initially presented.