Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have announced a multi-year alliance. Which makes Coinbase the exclusive cryptocurrency platform of the NBA.

In particular, before its 75th season, the National Basketball Association (NBA) is involved in a venture outside of its traditional business: cryptocurrency.

Very important, the season started on October 19. And it is expected, in addition to sponsorship, to generate unique content on cryptocurrencies for NBA fans.

In this regard, Coinbase Marketing Director Kate Rouch said: “We are proud to become the official cryptocurrency partner of the leagues. We will create engaging experiences to engage with the incredible community and NBA + WNBA athletes from around the world. “

As a curious fact, the NBA has already been immersed in the world of cryptocurrencies. In particular, through his own NFT program, known as Top Shot.

Coinbase is the NBA platform

Indeed, Coinbase Group released the news in a statement and also reported that “they are pleased to become the official cryptocurrency partner of the League.”

So Kate Rouch said, “We look forward to collaborating with Coinbase. To provide fans with new ways to interact with and with the League. At the same time, we improve the experience for fans who are already Coinbase users.

Similarly, Kerry Tatlock, the Senior Vice President of the NBA’s Global Marketing and Media Association, said: “As a trusted cryptocurrency platform used by millions of people, Coinbase is a natural fit, as the NBA’s first partner. in this financial world.

In addition, Phil Cook, WNBA Marketing Director, said: “Our partnership with Coinbase is representative of the WNBA’s emphasis on innovation. As we continue to find opportunities to meet our fans.

Closes sponsorship deal with the NBA

After all, the deal with Coinbase comes a day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the league projects $ 10 billion in revenue for the 2021-2022 season.

In particular, the agreement includes the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s Basketball League (WNBA), its Minor League (G League), the Electronic Sports League (2K League) and its national men’s league (USA Basketball). The alliance consists of generating content, with innovations and unique experiences in the field of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the agreement will include that the Coinbase logo and branding will appear during televised games of the aforementioned leagues.

By the way, Kate Rouch, highlighted in the statement:

As a trusted cryptocurrency platform used by millions, Coinbase naturally fits in as the NBA’s first partner. The freedom to participate and benefit from the things you believe in is at the heart of Coinbase’s mission. No one believes this more than NBA and WNBA fans. “

Other signed agreements

In fact, Coinbase joins the list of platforms in the ecosystem as FTX. They have also signed similar agreements with sports teams.

If anything, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: He said, ‘Heh heh. Good for them! “

Finally, will this season be exciting, with the union of the NBA and Coinbase? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

Finally, will this season be exciting, with the union of the NBA and Coinbase? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

