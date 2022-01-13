Coinbase, the main cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, will provide its employees with four weeks off in 2022. In order to relieve them of work.

Specifically, you are implementing an annual break model for your employees. In order to balance what you have called an “intense” work environment.

By the way, Coinbase assured, that it has a flexible policy on remote work. Often times, he encourages his employees to set “uncomfortably ambitious” goals.

Also, the strict pace of work is justified, as it allows Coinbase to meet its annual targets and stay “ahead of the curve.”

As a fun fact, Coinbase has been testing since 2020 with weeks off. For that year he tried one, and in 2021 he tried two.

So, surveys confirmed that Coinbase workers support the rest model to recharge. “In fact, 52% of employees said that recharge days and weeks were the main tool that helped them rest and recover in 2021.”

Coinbase eases the work of your employees

“We work incredibly hard at Coinbase. For most of us, Coinbase is the most intense place we’ve ever worked. That intensity is only magnified for the current moment in crypto, and often results in long days and long weeks. “

According to The Block, employees of the cryptocurrency exchange will have four weeks to “recharge”, in addition to their formal holidays. The measure seeks to balance the intense rhythm of work.

In this regard, Coinbase’s director of personnel, LJ Brock, posted on the blog what it is like to work for one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

“Coinbase has a strong work culture. Which frequently pushes your employees out of their comfort zones. As a result, working hours can extend from 40 hours a week and may not coincide with the usual office hours from 9am to 5pm ”.

In addition, he added: “Many days and weeks are long. Because that’s what it takes to get the job done.

In fact, LJ Brock admitted that the environment can be exhausting. And even not be sustainable in terms of long-term labor efficiency.

What’s the plan?

Very importantly, Coinbase makes this model, after noticing that its employees were not taking enough time off, because they did not want to be left behind with their work.

Because of this, the model will allow employees to take approximately one week off per quarter in 2022. Then, almost all the company will close, so that all its employees can enjoy the rest without accumulating work.

“Four weeks of coordinated recharge time may sound like a lot of free time for a hyper-growing business. But given the intensity of our work throughout the year, we believe that it is the best way to ensure that our pace is sustainable in the long term.

Mainly, the recharge weeks will be in addition to the annual vacations. However, Coinbase has encouraged its employees to schedule vacations at a time frame that coincides with off weeks.

However, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase does not plan to maintain the four-week reload model beyond 2022.

It is worth noting that during these recharge periods, teams will still have critical responsibilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For example, customer service and security.

I close with this phrase by Ernest Hemingway: “The man who has begun to live seriously on the inside begins to live more simply on the outside.”

