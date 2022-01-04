On December 28, 2021, CoinEx, the global exchange for trading bitcoin and tokens, obtained MSB (Money Service Business) license approval from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This is a milestone for the exchange platform, as it allows it to offer its financial services in the United States, which contributes to expanding its reach.

MSB approval represents a breakthrough for CoinEx Exchange

The MSB is one of the most important licenses for exchanges of cryptocurrencies who wish to legally operate in the United States. And, in March 2018, the Treasury Department of this country and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), clarified that all exchange houses that offer financial services with digital currencies in the United States must obtain the MSB.

This license is approved by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), or Financial Crime Control Network. It is a governmental entity dependent on the United States Department of the Treasury that is in charge of regulating and supervising companies that provide financial services in the country, including those in which it is possible to operate with digital assets.

Thanks to obtaining the MSB, you can now trade bitcoin and trade cryptocurrencies on CoinEx from the United States. In addition, the company reaffirms its position as one of the leading digital asset exchanges in the world. Obtaining this license is not easy, as the procedure for its approval is strict and rigorous. Exchanges like Binance, OKEX, Coinbase, and Huobi all have the MSB, and now CoinEx is on this list.

With the MSB, CoinEx has the right to carry out cryptocurrency transactions legally throughout the United States. This contributes to promoting security in operations and increasing user trust in the exchange. They can trade with the peace of mind that their funds are in good hands.

About CoinEx Exchange

CoinEx is a cryptocurrency trading platform that operates in more than 100 countries. Founded in December 2017, the purpose of this company is make the world a better place with bitcoin technology. The exchange is characterized by its security, stability and efficiency, and it strives to improve the quality of its service every day and to make its clients the most important thing.

Its platform is very intuitive, which significantly improves the user experience. CoinEx’s product portfolio includes exchanges of cryptocurrencies to cryptocurrencies or national currency, perpetual contracts, spot trading and more. Today, there are 464 digital assets available, an impressive number.

Since January 2018, the exchange has a native token called CoinEx Token (CET). Those users who acquire the CET token get multiple benefits, such as lower trading fees, exclusive customer service, and faster withdrawals.

