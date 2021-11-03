The cryptocurrency market is used to sudden violent ups and downs, and bankruptcies and forced liquidations, as we see in the contract market, can make even the most experienced despair. If you don’t have enough knowledge about how to take profits and limit losses, it is very likely that the world of cryptocurrencies will liquidate you.

With the “Take-Profit” and “Stop-Loss” options, users can set the trigger price in advance (the Take-Profit price or the Stop-Loss price), so that when the market price reaches the preset price, the market orders will be executed automatically, activating the Take Profit or Stop Loss.

Risk management with Take Profit and Stop Loss orders

In contract trading, if you don’t take profits on time when the market hits the expected price, you can risk losing them when the price plays against you. The same goes for the Stop-Loss. If you do not activate the stop loss in time, it is likely that the position will be liquidated. Therefore, by setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss on time, investors can maximize profits and minimize losses. The Take-Profit and Stop-Loss method is an effective way to manage risk and therefore essential for anyone seeking wealth in the world of cryptocurrencies.

To improve efficiency and user experience and make contract trading more lucrative and flexible, CoinEx has launched the “Take-Profit” and “Stop-Loss” features in October 2021 on its website (not available on the website). APP for now). By clicking Take-Profit / Stop-Loss under “Current Positions” on the contract’s trading page, the user can set Take-Profit and / or Stop-Loss separately or simultaneously.

It should be noted that “Take-Profit” and “Stop-Loss” can only be used for the liquidation of ALL the position, not for the partial liquidation of them. It does not matter which position was increased or decreased before the activation of the Take-Profit and Stop-Loss adjustment, all positions will be liquidated once the adjustment is activated; when the position is settled manually or the user has a zero position in the contract, the “Take-Profit & Stop-Loss” setting will be automatically invalid; When the “Take-Profit & Stop-Loss” setting is activated, all pending orders in the current market will be systematically canceled.

Users can enter the CoinEx website to use the Take-Profit and Stop-Loss feature on the perpetual contracts page, and enjoy greater efficiency in perpetual contract trading. CoinEx will provide users with more diversified crypto-asset trading services, based on its comprehensive risk management system, premium product features, and a constantly updated trading system.

