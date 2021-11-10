The cryptocurrency market is full of new concepts and there is never a lack of novel models to generate money. This year 2021, the concept of «Metaverse» has been in full swing, and thanks to the GameFi trend, the «Play to Earn» model has won one historical point after another.

The powerful philosophy of generating wealth, is until today one of the most important topics among fans of cryptocurrencies. As a result of this, there is also another concept that was born and went viral in Solana’s NFT ecosystem in 2021: “Social to Earn”, with which cryptocurrency users can earn profits while participating in social activities.

What is Learn to Earn?

This is not a new concept, as Coinbase has previously created a learning trend about cryptocurrencies, encouraging users to learn about them and earn money at the same time. Amid the ubiquitous ‘Play to Earn’ model that exists today, CoinEx has announced the launch of its new product ‘CoinEx Airdrop Station’, sparking the ‘Learn to Earn’ craze again.

CoinEx launches a new product, “CoinEx Airdrop Station” Join to experience the “Learn to Earn” model and win 5,000,000 CET!

In order to promote the sustainable development of the CoinEx trading ecosystem and allow more users to learn about cryptocurrency projects, we have officially launched a new product “CoinEx Airdrop Station”, on November 8, 2021, which allows users to earn free rewards in cryptocurrencies through Airdrops, while learning about projects, passing the corresponding exams.

The first project that is launched in the initial session of CoinEx Airdrop Station, is CET. CoinEx Token, is a set of service privileges with added value for the users of the CoinEx trading ecosystem, and which currently serves as fuel in the self-developed public chain of CoinEx, the CoinEx Smart Chain.

The duration of this event will be 15 days, during which a total of 5,000,000 CET will be offered as a reward. This is a limited-time Airdrop and CoinEx users who meet all of the following criteria during the event period will receive a reward of 50 CET, on a first-come, first-served basis.

For users who are familiar with CoinEx, CET large sums Airdrops are no longer a new thing, and most of the veteran users who had received CET airdrops in the early days have already enjoyed the abundant profits generated. This latest launch of the CoinEx Airdrop Station also aims to help more new users get to know the industry and deepen their understanding of the CoinEx product ecosystem.

“Play to Earn” is not over yet, and “Learn to Earn” is here. Whether through “Play To Earn” or “Learn to Earn,” the only way users can always capitalize on industry dividends and take advantage of wealth-generating opportunities is to constantly improve their knowledge. and keep up with the latest trends.

About CoinEx

As a professional and global cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017. It is a subsidiary brand of ViaBTC Group, which owns one of the largest BTC mining pools, and which is also the largest pool of BCH mining of the world.

CoinEx supports the trading of perpetual contracts, spot, margin and other derivative operations; and its service reaches global users in nearly 100 countries / regions.

