Four years ago, Haipo Yang, founder of CoinEx, believed that the entire blockchain sector developed around the secondary market, and cryptocurrency exchanges were the core of the entire sector because they took on the key functions such as issuing assets and the discovery of value. In December 2017, Mr. Yang founded CoinEx with a team led by him. After four years of hard work, the exchange has assembled a great international team. Over the past four years, CoinEx has provided safe and reliable cryptocurrency trading services to more than two million users in more than 100 countries and regions.

CoinEx saw rapid growth shortly after its launch. In July 2018, it reached the first place in the world in the exchange ranking in terms of transaction volume, and became one of the cryptocurrency managers with the widest range of products in the world.

During its four-year history, CoinEx has adhered to the principle of always putting users first and the vision of driving the infrastructure of the blockchain world forward. Relying on strong product, technology, marketing and business capabilities, CoinEx has successfully expanded its team, increased its investment in Research and Development, and optimized its product approach. As a result of all efforts, it now has a large loyal global user base and has become one of the most popular exchanges in the world.

On this occasion of celebrating the 4th Anniversary of CoinEx, we would like to express our special thanks to all CoinEx users, with your support, we have been able to achieve every milestone in our journey. As an expression of appreciation, CoinEx will launch its first anniversary program “CoinEx and Me” in December, in which it has prepared a large sum of rewards and benefits to give away to CoinEx users around the world.

Global Awards Program: “CoinEx y Yo”

Event duration: from December 10, 2021.

“CoinEx y Yo” will be launched on the official CoinEx social media accounts. Acceptable content formats can be text, image, or video. There is no duration or theme requirement for your creations, as long as they are related to CoinEx. Join the program and win iPhones, CET and more prizes!

In the last four years, the booming market for cryptocurrencies has not only provided a multitude of opportunities, but also fierce competition. CoinEx has witnessed its ups and downs and has managed to build a diversified ecosystem. Looking back at the four years spent with our users through thick and thin, it’s worth appreciating. Join the first CoinEx 4th Anniversary program “CoinEx and Me” to remember good times with CoinEx, and get amazing rewards!

CoinEx will continue to grow alongside users, to witness their success

In 2017, CoinEx Exchange was launched; In 2018 the CoinEx (CET) token was introduced, followed by ViaWallet in 2019 and CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC), in 2021. During these four years, users have witnessed the growth of CoinEx from scratch to become the giant that It is today, which has more than two million users around the world, with more than 2000 international communities. At the platform level, more than 400 different tokens are traded, and it can be operated in 15 different languages; All of this has been gradually perfected in the CoinEx trading ecosystem.

CoinEx’s growth in its four-year career is largely due to the support and suggestions of its users around the world. For CoinEx, each product update is an opportunity to interact with users. CoinEx greatly appreciates each of the tips and will continue to prioritize users, focusing on bonding with them, establishing closer relationships with them through more interactions, as well as serving and accompanying them with better products and user experiences.

About CoinEx

As a professional and global cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017. It is a subsidiary brand of ViaBTC Group, which owns one of the largest BTC mining pools, and which is also the largest pool of BCH mining of the world.

CoinEx supports the trading of perpetual contracts, spot, margin and other derivative operations; and its service reaches global users in nearly 100 countries / regions. Enter their website to learn more about their services, and follow them on their social networks: Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

