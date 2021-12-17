12/17/2021 at 1:07 PM CET

Toni Sust

After the rumors of the possible march of the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, ​​the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has appeared this Friday to ensure that the festival stays in Barcelona. “It is out of the question that the festival stays in Barcelona & rdquor ;, he has proclaimed.

Colau has directly alluded to one of the points that separate the organization of the consistory: the possibility of Primavera Sound consolidating the expanded festival model, that is, comprising two weekends, something planned for 2022 in order to recover losses generated by the stoppage caused by the pandemic. “I want to remember that I myself went out to announce the expanded edition of 2022 & rdquor ;, he stressed to emphasize that he gives importance to the matter.

Complicity and money

The mayor has made it clear that her government is in favor of maintaining this model for at least one more year: “We are working so that the expanded edition will take place in 2022 and also in 2023 & rdquor ;. And he added that in case there was any doubt that could become a misunderstanding, this Friday there will be a meeting between the festival organization and the Deputy Mayor for Culture, Jordi Martí.

“I have never had any doubts about the complicity between Barcelona and Primavera Sound and if there was any, it will be resolved at the meeting to be held today & rdquor ;. Asked if the conflict is related to an increase in the rent charged to Primavera Sound, has denied that there is a money problem.