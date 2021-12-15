Dustin Poirier’s efforts to win undisputed UFC gold were insufficient.

Charles Oliveira submitted him in the main event of UFC 269. Not only did Oliveira celebrate that day, Colby Covington also celebrated the loss of ‘The Diamond.’

Colby Covington and Poirier trained together on American Top Team (before Covington’s altercation with the gym last year). Since then, the two have made headlines in the media, so it was to be expected that Covington would rejoice at Poirier’s defeat.

“It was Dustin’s underdog mentality. It has always been like this. You don’t like to work hard. You know, make a living beating Conor McGregor. What’s the accomplishment for beating Conor McGregor these days? I mean, he has a great legacy, he did great things in the past. The guy made a lot of money, but he doesn’t have that same drive anymore. So beating a guy like that doesn’t mean you’re going to be a world champion or the best in the world. “

Although there is strong hostility between the two, Colby Covington and Poirier have a lot in common.

Both men were former interim UFC champions, and they have failed to clinch a victory in both of their chances to win undisputed gold. For his part, Covington suffered a unanimous decision loss in his rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. And since both men are out of the title conversation in their respective divisions, Covington suggested this may be the perfect time for the two to resolve their feud.

“You look at this bully who fought last night, the guy is swamp trash from Louisiana. He said many things in the media. And now he says he could go up to 170 pounds. He wants to fight in the weight class of a real man. That is another personal fight. It’s different kinds of fights, man. It’s not about rankings, it’s about personal grudges and being responsible for your actions. “

Colby insisted that Dustin needs to move up to welterweight. Covington added a couple of personal darts, hoping it’s enough for Poirier to hook up with him.

“He’s talking this whole great game like he’s a street fighter, like he’s a tough fighter. Stop cutting all that weight, Dustin. Get up to the real men’s division, welterweight, and let’s do this, man. You talk too much shit. You know you can bring your wife little Jezebel. Bring your little prop, your daughter, bring the whole Louisiana swamp trash family and let’s do this, man. Stop cutting all that weight. Stop being a bully. “

On our alternate YouTube channel we leave you Colby’s words about Dustin Poirier.

