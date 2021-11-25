Although everything seems well under way for a highly anticipated grudge match between Colby covington and Jorge Masvidal, the former interim 170-pound champion could look the other way for his return to the Octagon in the first quarter of 2022.

Covington, who is coming off a second failure to capture the division belt by losing on the scorecards to Kamaru usman at UFC 268, chatted with MMA Fighting, and during the interview did not rule out the idea of ​​sharing the UFC cage with one of the most fascinating prospects of the promotion, Khamzat Chimaev.

“The guy is a joke,” declared the controversial 33-year-old welterweight. “You need to beat someone worthwhile, someone in the top 5, someone at the top of the ranking, not handpicked opponents. What has he got, four fights? The media loves to praise these guys. These are fights, man. Someone who is in a hurry like this can get seriously hurt. But if you are the one to rush someone like that, take some time out of their life and send them to the hospital, then the door is always open. I love doing business with the UFC. It would be an honor to beat whoever they want me to beat, and if that’s the name they put in front of me, I can promise you that I will train extremely hard to display a new arsenal of skills that has not been seen before. You see that of me in every one of my fights. I add layers to my game, so whoever they’re trying to match me with, they’re going to see those new layers, and someone’s going to get seriously hurt. “

Chimaev, ranked number ten, went 4-0 with the UFC sleeping in an assault on Li Jingliang on the Main Card of the UFC 267. The Chechen was inactive for a good part of 2021 due to a severe case of COVID-19 that cost him two pairings with number three, Leon edwards.

Covington, who had initially been reluctant to the notion of fighting someone with little experience like Chimaev, said he is now willing to do so to show that he has his well-earned place among the best in the world.

I’ll fight anyone. That’s what the best in the world do, they go out and prove it. I am willing to try it. Subjects like Jorge Masvidal, he is not willing. He only says things to the media. He talks a lot, but is not willing to try it. I’m here, ready to try it, so whoever it is, bring ’em all. Just don’t expect them to come back in one piece, “he concluded.

