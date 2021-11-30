Colby Covington would appreciate a fight against his former best friend Jorge Masvidal. However, he cautions UFC fans not to get any illusions that it actually happens.

Covington is currently looking to get back on the road to success after a loss to Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268. His rivalry with Masvidal has become very popular in the media, and now that both fighters have no opponents on target, a fight between the two could be imminent.

When asked if a fight with Masvidal could be something the UFC considers for early 2022, Covington doesn’t believe, and doesn’t seem to care too much.

“To be honest, not really. This fight was supposed to happen eight months ago, so I’m not going to get my hopes up. I don’t give a damn about fighting this guy. He is a tramp. He has 20 fucking losses. I don’t give a damn, buddy. The boy sucks. I’ve been beating him for the past eight years and I used to knock him unconscious, for free. “

“I have nothing to prove. I already know my legacy, I already know what I have done in this sport. I’m going to keep evolving, keep improving, and keep aligning and taking them down. One by one, I’ll keep winning and then I’ll go get my belt. “

Masvidal was scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 in December, before the “BMF” champion was forced to retire due to injury. Although Jorge tried to keep it a secret, Colby came out the next day to claim it was a rib problem.

“Dude, that guy is a little bitch. Every time he came, he stuck his tail between his legs. He lowered his head, he didn’t even look me in the eye because he knows it, he knows he’s my son. She is such a fragile bitch. He was leaving the gym the other day, crying from his ribs. Are you a grown man and are you crying? That’s sad, man. Go get a handkerchief. Seeking a Kleenex sponsorship ”.

Colby Covington appears to be open to any challenge the UFC throws at him, including a possible showdown with Khamzat Chimaev should the promoter want to go down that path.

If the UFC asks Covington to face Masvidal in early 2022, the former interim welterweight champion says he would agree, and even be open to training against his foe in the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the end, Covington’s eyes are focused on a trilogy fight against Usman. It really doesn’t matter much to him who he has to face to get back into the welterweight title contest.