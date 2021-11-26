Colby Covington is ready to come back stronger against whatever fighter the promoter chooses for him. This includes one of the most promising fighters in UFC history.

Colby Covington faced Kamaru Usman in the UFC main event in November, at a sold-out Madison Square Garden. Covington found himself on the wrong side of a unanimous decision in a hotly contested rematch. However, ‘Chaos’ feels like he should have been awarded at least three of the five rounds against the welterweight champion, but will attempt to return to a trilogy fight.

To achieve this, Covington is ready to take on any fighter, be it his former friend and sparring partner Jorge Masvidal, or even the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

“It’s a prank. You need to beat someone worthy, someone at # 5, someone at the top of the ranking, not just fight certain people. He has to; Four UFC fights? The media loves to rush these kids. This is fighting, man. People can be seriously hurt by rushing people in that way. “ “But if you want to rush a guy, take time out of his life, and send him to the hospital for treatment, then yeah, the door is open for that. I love doing business with the UFC. It would be an honor to beat whoever they want, and if that’s the name they give me, I can promise you that I will train very hard, and show new skills to the world. You can see that in me, I get better in every fight. So whoever they try to match me with, you’ll see that, and someone will get seriously hurt. “

For his part, Chimaev is at # 11 in the UFC ranking. He increased his popularity with four Octagon victories, all by completion. Plus, it has some impressive stats.

Chimaev has twice the number of UFC wins as he has absorbed punches during his 4-0 promotional start. And in his most recent appearance, ‘Borz’ quickly beat Li Jingliang at UFC 267, submitting him during the first round. Asked by Covington about Chimaev on UFC 268 media day, he ignored his accomplishments, and even lashed out at the fight against COVID-19 that nearly derailed his career.

Covington also voiced his opinion on Chimaev’s sudden growth. Recall that Colby’s path was apparently much longer. ‘Chaos’ did not compete for a UFC title until his 10th promotional fight.

“I think what we’ve learned, not just in sports, not just in the UFC, but in this world and the way it’s changed. This is the generation of alms. It is the generation of participation trophies. This guy is nothing more than a participation trophy winner, a handout winner, and if that’s what they want to do, it’s their problem. “

Far from lamenting Chimaev’s apparent ease, Colby prefers to focus on her own story.

“I don’t really look at what other people are doing or what they are given. I know my way. I know my journey. I know what it took to get here. I took the long way. I didn’t cut the road, I didn’t cheat in the Octagon, or out of it. I took the hard way to get here. I feel like that’s the true American way. Here we are not given anything and adversity is resolved day by day. We have to overcome these obstacles if we want to get on the road to success ”.

“I just stay in my lane and focus on myself, not anyone else. Great thing, he received a handout and a participation trophy. But in the long run no one will remember. They will only remember what happened inside that octagon ”.

Most people seem to believe that a fight between Colby Covington and Masvidal would be the biggest draw. But Covington isn’t so sure that fight will end up being scheduled.

Whether it’s Masvidal, Chimaev, or another fighter, Colby Covington says he’s ready for whatever challenge the promoter throws at him.