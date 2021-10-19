Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, red, defeats Colby Covington via TKO during UFC 245 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The rematch between Kamaru usman and Colby covington has been within the plans of the UFC for at least more than a year. However, the promotion did not have an easy time matching both Welterweights for him. UFC 268. That is according to the former interim champion, who assured during an interview with ESPN that the organization threatened the Nigerian with stripping him of his belt if he did not accept the fight.

“It was hard. It wasn’t supposed to happen. They didn’t want it to happen. His manager (Ali Abdelaziz) was refusing, ”Covington said (via MMA Junkie). “They (the UFC) tried in every possible way to achieve this rematch. They (Usman and his team) didn’t want this fight, man. And the only reason they accepted it is because the UFC gave them no choice. They were told, ‘Either fight this fighter or we will strip you of the belt. It’s either one or the other. ‘ He has to go out and prove that he is the best in the world. There should be no controversy surrounding this fight.

While Usman’s 14-0 record over the Octagon speaks for itself, Covington has undoubtedly been his toughest job to date. En route to the fifth round of their fight at UFC 245 almost two years ago, two judges had the fight tied 2 – 2 and the other had it 3 – 1 in favor of the native of the state of Oregon..

Since that PPV, Usman has been active fighting three times and achieving two knockouts against Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal. And although there has been some improvement in the standing fight of the now member of the Elevation Fight Team, Covington insists he sees the same fighter.

«I have not seen anything (new). I see the same fighter. He comes out with a heavy straight and a good forehand. That has been the story of his career, and that is why he has always won in the past. So yeah, he’s been knocking out Lightweights. He’s knocking out guys who shouldn’t be with him there. They are easy checks.

UFC 268 takes place on November 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

