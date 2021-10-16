Coldplay comes to Mexico in 2022 and this will cost tickets | Instagram

That’s right, the famous Coldplay group will offer concerts in Monterrey on March 25, Guadalajara on March 29 and Mexico City on April 3, 2022, a news that quickly went viral on all social networks yesterday.

Coldplay announced this Thursday October 14 their world tour “Music Of The Spheres Tour” and fortunately Mexico it will be one of the countries that will be able to enjoy it.

The “Music Of The Spheres World Tour”Begins on March 18, 2022 with the band’s first concert in Costa Rica, before traveling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

The band led by Chris Martin will pass through the city of Monterrey on March 25, Guadalajara on March 29 and Mexico City on April 3, 2022.

As expected, after the announcement, many people wonder how much the tickets will cost, since being an internationally recognized group, they could run out very quickly.

According to the official Ocesa site, tickets for Coldplay at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara are:

VIP Tier: $ 3,080.00 Preferred Tier: $ 2,580.00 Court A GA: $ 2,080.00 General Court GA: $ 1,780.00 Lower Head: $ 1,380.00 Upper Floor: $ 880.00 Upper Head: $ 480.00

For the concert in the Fol Forum of CDMX they are the following:

COURT A GA: $ 2,080.00 COURT B GA: $ 980.00 GREEN A: $ 2,480.00 ORANGE A: $ 1,580.00 GREEN B: $ 1,280.00 ORANGE B: $ 880.00 GREEN C: $ 680.00 ORANGE C: $ 480.00

However, at the moment in the city of Monterrey the price of the tickets are not yet revealed, but it is expected that they will say it in the next few days.

It should be noted that the exclusive presale for all Citibanamex cardholders begins next Tuesday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m. and ends at midnight on Wednesday, May 20, so you must be extremely attentive because it is more than certain that they will be sold out. quickly.

On the other hand and one of the most important things is that the concert will be powered by 100% renewable energy and promises to reduce the emissions of the tour by 50%; in addition, one tree will be planted for each ticket sold.

And it is that as you may remember, in the year 2019, Coldplay promised that as far as possible, their future tours would be the most beneficial for the environment.