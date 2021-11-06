

Colin Powell died at the age of 84 from conditions related to COVID-19.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

Friends and family of former Secretary of State Colin Powell were present at his funeral, which took place this Friday at the Washington National Cathedral and was attended by the president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

After learning of Powell’s death on October 18 at the age of 84 due to complications related to COVID-19, Biden regretted the death, noting that he was a dear friend and patriot, in addition to being a great military leader and a man of overwhelming decency. He also recalled and thanked the support he gave to his presidential candidacy.

For his part, Obama spoke to Powell saying: “It was an example of what the United States and Americans can and should be if we are to remain the world’s last and best hope.While former president Bush said he was a great public servant and highly respected both at home and abroad, reported CBS News.

Former President Bill Clinton could not be present because he was recently hospitalized for an infection and is still recovering; however, Hillary Clinton was present at Powell’s funeral.

Michael Powell, son of Colin, spoke this Friday at the National Cathedral in Washington and praised the figure of his father stating that his example was not to emulate his resume, but rather his character, describing him as too formidable for mere mortals.

“We can strive to do that. We can choose to be good “Michael Powell remarked as he was on the verge of tears.

During the funeral, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Richard Armitage also spoke., who served as undersecretary of state in Powell’s term.

“My heart aches, because we have lost a friend and our nation to one of the best and most loyal soldiers,” explained Albright.

Amritage, for his part, recalled conversations he had with Powell about his teachings during the military and emphasized that Colin taught him that people should treat others with a little more kindness when they don’t think they deserve itWell, one does not know what is happening in their lives.

Powell served a 35-year stint in the Army, reaching the rank of four-star general. He was a national security adviser in the presidency of Ronald Reagan, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the term of George Bush Sr., secretary of state in the presidency of George W. Bush.

