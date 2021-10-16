Today Program: Collaborator resigns in front of Galilea and Legarreta | Instagram

Recently a dear collaborator of the famous Hoy program he has resigned in front of the conductors Galilea and Legarreta, a news that undoubtedly surprised both of them a lot and of course also the viewers.

The participant of the reality show He asked for the floor to announce that he was no longer going as a participant, citing serious health problems.

Undoubtedly, there were moments of tension within the Hoy program after one of the most beloved collaborators of the broadcast decided to present his resignation before the eyes of Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

A few weeks ago, the morning of Televisa gave a resounding blow to the competition with the premiere of the second season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, where several celebrities put their skills to the test on the dance floor.

It was right there in this section of the program when one of the participants took the microphone and, to everyone’s surprise, announced that he was no longer with the program.

However, before leaving the famous Televisa morning show, he explained the true reasons for his departure.

It was this Friday, October 15, when the celebrity couples left their best on the dance floor to get the best grades and avoid becoming the first eliminated of the recent season.

Just at the moment when Galilea was going to mention the eliminated couple of this day, the renowned actor asked for the floor to announce that he was no longer going as a participant, since he could not continue in the competition.

Before the gaze of the judges and other drivers of Hoy, Alejandro Ávila asked to speak to inform the production that he could not continue in the competition due to the injury he has in one of his arms, which prevents him from performing the complicated routines of dance.

As expected, quickly after resigning from Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, users on social networks were present commenting on the publication on Instagram that he made the morning.

The followers assured that it was a good decision for him to leave, since to be true, his was not dancing and it only harmed the performance of his real partner, while others wished him a speedy recovery.

Without a doubt, this decision surprised everyone who was watching the program quite a bit, however it is more than clear that health always comes first.