01/12/2022 at 7:51 PM CET

Alex Collado, loaned by the Barcelona to the grenade in this winter market, he assured that comes to the rojiblanco team “wanting to show & rdquor; its “potential & rdquor; after spending “a complicated year & rdquor; in which he was left without a record in the Barça club, but in which worked “more & rdquor; than if I could have competed.

Álex Collado was shown this Wednesday in his presentation with Granada, in which he will play until the end of the season, “Very happy and super happy & rdquor; for the reception it has had from “colleagues and fans & rdquor;, which have allowed “an easy coexistence & rdquor; in his early days as a Granada player.

The footballer, 22 years old thanked the club’s trust and his coaching staff for betting on him: “There was no opportunity in preseason and now I have been able to sign. I want to thank Pep (Boada) and the coach for the trust they have given me, that’s the most important thing & rdquor ;.

Collado ready to contribute to Granada

Álex Collado, who feels more comfortable “as a right winger or inside to be able to carry the ball inside & rdquor ;, believes that in the field can contribute to Granada “personality, work, play between the lines, last pass and good hit & rdquor ;.

The young footballer, He spent a blank year after being left without a record with Barça, what he described as “a situation & rdquor; that you don’t want “anyone & rdquor; and stated that “It has been a difficult year, especially on a personal level”, and stressed that “it is complicated because what a player wants, apart from training, is to show his performance over the weekend. I have seen the positive things and I have worked harder than before not being able to compete & rdquor ;.

Álex Collado acknowledged that last Saturday had a “strange feeling & rdquor; after returning to the pitch in his debut with Granada “against the team” in which he has been all his “life” and after “months without being able to compete & rdquor ;.

First experience away from home

This is Collado’s first experience outside of Barça, which has surprised him: “I had never left Barcelona and here I was surprised by the closeness of everyone: workers, players, coaching staff & mldr; I feel very loved in Granada, and that is greatly appreciated as a person & rdquor ;.

The sports director of Granada, Pep Boada, thanked the player “for the desire and interest in coming to help & rdquor ;, and he asserted that they are “attentive to any circumstance that may arise and is beneficial for the & rdquor; in what remains of the winter market.