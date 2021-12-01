During the NFT BZL in Miami, there was a panel dedicated to talking about collectibles and authentication. For this, the invited panelists were journalist George Lang and Addison’s diamond artisans Taylor Scott and Marla Berger.

In the presentation, the journalist spoke about the collection of two NFTs. The Peabody Award winner is the creator and owner of Patty Hearst’s courtroom sketch. As well as the “underwater sketches” of the historical WWII memorabilia of the USS Arizona.

Lang spoke about an NFT of an original courtroom drawing of kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst’s trial that was, in fact, scheduled to be sold at auction during the event.

He said that Hearst, the granddaughter and heir of the American publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, was 19 years old when on February 4, 1974, she was kidnapped from her apartment in Berkeley, California, by an urban guerrilla group calling itself the Symbiotic Liberation Army.

Lang also mentioned that she was arrested on September 18, 1975. 19 months after the kidnapping, for crimes committed in league with the group. And, that his trial began on February 4, 1976. Lang said during the event that he was covering Hearst’s trial in San Francisco for CBS News. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom at the time, and the press relied on the courtroom sketches to provide visual representations of the trial.

NFT Authentication and Collectibles Panel at NFT BZL Miami

Frameless USS Arizona with NFT Authentication

Also, the journalist spoke of the detailed illustrated mapping. The USS Arizona was stationed at Pearl Harbor when Japanese bombers attacked on December 7, 1941. Lang mentioned that the Arizona was hit by four armor-piercing bombs, exploded and sank in port, killing 1,177 sailors. In 1962, the USS Arizona Memorial was built on the sunken battleship.

The USS Arizona was a Pennsylvania-class battleship, a leading example of American naval power in times of war. In 1962, the USS Arizona Memorial was built on the sunken battleship. The official Illustrated Mapping, its NFT and its certificate of digital authenticity are together for auction at the NFT BZL in Miami.

During the summit, the journalist highlighted how gratifying it has been to have the opportunity to witness important historical events. That today they can be authenticated in the blockchain and these cannot be modified.

Jewelry and non-expendable tokens

On the other side of the stage, Addison’s diamond artisans Taylor Scott and Marla Berger spoke a bit about jewelry and the grandiose nexus of creating unique and original pieces for clients around the world and that today they design at through an NFT.

They expressed that they use the NFTs to authenticate each stone, each diamond, each piece of jewelry in order to filter each design. They took advantage of the event to also auction an NFT of set diamonds, including an 11.91 carat physical diamond.

