A lesson learned? A New York artist and non-expendable token (NFT) collector named Toddkramer was the victim of a scam that cost him the temporary loss of 16 tokens belonging to the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, valued at more than $ 2 million.

The collector was hacked by an alleged phishing attack, or data fishing. Apparently he clicked on a phishing contract simulating a decentralized application (dApp) from the original NFT, where you gave authorization to spend tokens on your behalf.

In total, 16 NFTs were stolen from three different collections, including 8 from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, 7 from the Mutant Ape Yacht Club and a Clonex NFT.

Based on the price estimates for each piece, the total value of the assets stolen from this collector reached 593 ethers (ETH), the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network. As shown by the CryptoNews Price Calculator, they are just over $ 2.2 million.

In detail, it became known that the majority of the stolen NFTs belonged to the BAYC, with a total value of 497 ETH. The following represented 79.1 ETH and 17 ETH, respectively.

Digital distress

Toddkramer shared part of his experience and anguish when he saw his missing NFTs. A brief message on Twitter marked the beginning of his concern.

I’ve been hacked. All my apes are gone. They just sold them. Please help me, ”he wrote on Twitter, then listed them:

16 NFTs were stolen from the user’s account, valued at just over USD 2 million / Source: Twitter.

Later, the user alerted that the scammer was begging on his behalf. Now there is a scammer who uses my name. I am not asking for alms, ”he wrote.

The apes were frozen

It was learned that the thief tried to sell the parts on the NFT OpenSea marketplace. However, the app froze the assets and they may be returned to Toddkramer.

He pointed it out himself on Twitter:

All apes are frozen. Waiting for the OpenSea team to enter the account. Lesson learned: use a hardware wallet. I never knew there were so many troll accounts. Kindness prevails and the community is really cool, “he said.

NFT-related scams have become increasingly common, reflecting the growth these assets have had this past year, generally supported by in play-to-earn games.

CryptoNews recently reported a massive scam, perpetrated by the developer of a project called Evolved Apes. Apparently, the person in charge escaped with 798 ethers.

Earlier, a fake NFT artist stole USD 140,000 with a project based in Solana, where more than 2,000 people turned out to be victims of a criminal who escaped with the large amount, a form of scam known as carpet pull or rug pulls.

Curiously, this motive to scam grew significantly this year. Thanks to that, USD 2.8 billion have been taken in total from users, who fell andn those traps, as reported by CriptoNoticias.