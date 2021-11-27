LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 26: Paolo Banchero # 5 of the Duke Blue Devils gestures after hitting a 3-pointer against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the Continental Tire Challenge at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller / .)

Gonzaga had looked unbeatable to start the 2021-22 season but Duke basketball made a statement in Las Vegas with a huge upset win and the media loved it.

Duke basketball and Gonzaga facing off as two top-five teams in college basketball late on Black Friday was everything hoops fans could ask for. Two elite programs and teams, the two best candidates to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft with Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, and a raucous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Though the Zags had looked unbeatable, including a drubbing of No. 2-ranked UCLA, the Blue Devils delivered a masterful performance. They frustrated and got both Holmgren and Drew Timme into foul trouble, Banchero dominated, Wendell Moore Jr. did everything, and Coach K’s team stepped up.

The Bulldogs never went away but it wasn’t enough as Duke basketball, a heavy underdog coming into the matchup, knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. Naturally, it got the college basketball media stirring, especially after such a great contest.

Duke basketball upsets Gonzaga: College basketball media reacts

FINAL: No. 5 Duke 84, No. 1 Gonzaga 81 That was a high, high-level matchup in Vegas. Incredible first-half showing from Paolo Banchero & a tough effort from the Blue Devils to pull it out with Banchero out for most of final 20. Mark Williams in the 1st, Wendell Moore in the 2nd. – Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 27, 2021

Duke +340!?!? Y’all was bugging don’t ever disrespect us like that – Andre Dawkins (@dre_dawkins) November 27, 2021

Great day of hoops for college basketball lovers like me finishes with a fab battle btw giants @DukeMBB vs @ZagMBB. DUKE WINS 83-81! – Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 27, 2021

How many times do I have to say it Gonzaga plays nobody they are a joke. Duke is the best team in the nation, don’t disrespect them with 8 points. This team is special. What a joke Gonzaga is – Marty Mush (@martymush) November 27, 2021

Duke just became the first team to beat Gonzaga in the regular season in 644 days. That game exceeded the hype, and I think we’d all welcome a rematch in the NCAA Tournament. Please and thank you. – Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 27, 2021

Purdue has never been # 1 in the history of the AP poll. Duke winning tonight was supposed to change that, but Duke is definitely jumping Purdue and taking over # 1, right? Would be so on brand for both programs – Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) November 27, 2021

Here’s your stat of this game: Duke has 23 points off of turnovers. Gonzaga has 2. – Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 27, 2021

The general consensus is that college hoops needs these two teams to meet again – preferably late in March – because this was an instant classic.

Gonzaga is going to drop from the top spot but you have to wonder if Duke will rise up to No. 1 or if they’ll still sit behind Purdue. Regardless, though, the Coach K farewell tour is off to a swimming start and has the look of a team that could certainly win a national championship, which would be an undeniable storybook moment.

