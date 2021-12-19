LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Kellan Grady # 31 of the Kentucky Wildcats drives against D’Marco Dunn # 11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada . The Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels 98-69. (Photo by Ethan Miller / .)

The Kentucky Wildcats had no issue crushing the North Carolina Tar Heels in Las Vegas Saturday evening. Here’s how the college basketball world is reacting.

Apparently, the North Carolina Tar Heels simply had no means of keeping up with the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday evening. North Carolina’s neutral site matchup with the Wildcats got ugly in a hurry as Kentucky went out and absolutely crushed the Tar Heels.

The game wasn’t all that out of reach by the time halftime rolled around, but it became incredibly one-sided in the second half.

With an already solid 11-point advantage at halftime, the Wildcats built upon their 40-29 lead by outscoring North Carolina 58-40 in the second half. Kentucky went on to win 98-69. And for whatever reason, it appears that the Tar Heels had no chance of getting back into this game in the second half with the way the Wildcats were competing.

Now the college basketball world is reacting to the lopsided win. Here’s what college basketball media members had to say after the game:

The Wildcats looked phenomenal and that’s not exactly great for North Carolina. So far, this particular Kentucky team doesn’t appear as impressive as some previous teams have. To lose like this is rough and will reflect poorly on North Carolina for a while.

Kentucky over North Carolina by 29 in Las Vegas. The Wildcats were equally as dominant as Mike Tyson against Michael Spinks in 1988. Left no doubts. – Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 19, 2021

Look on the bright side North Carolina fans, at least the game is over. – / r / CollegeBasketball (@redditCBB) December 19, 2021

What happens in Vegas… stays in Vegas. #UNC gets thumped by (21) Kentucky, 98-69 Heels shot just 7% (1-for-13) from 3-point range and out-rebounded 45-25 – Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) December 19, 2021

But, with as bad as this loss will look for North Carolina, it’s also going to be huge for Kentucky come postseason time. This is a solid opportunity for the Wildcats to build some momentum moving forward too.

Man Carolina is getting flat out embarrassed right now. Did not see this coming at all. – Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 18, 2021

FINAL: Kentucky 98, North Carolina 69. That was an embarrassing performance from Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels. They were outplayed and outworked from start to finish here in Las Vegas. UNC is now 8-3 overall – but just 1-3 vs. top 100 KenPom opponents. – Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 19, 2021

This sort of win is remarkable in many different ways. North Carolina fans likely won’t look at this game that way though.

Kentucky shot 55% from the field and won the Rebounding battle 45-25 against North Carolina That is a recipe for a demolition – Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 19, 2021

After getting out-rebounded by Notre Dame, Kentucky bounced back in a huge way over UNC, winning the battle of the boards 45-25 Another double double for Oscar is great (and almost expected?), But UK’s guards really stepped up Grady – 6

Washington – 4

Wheeler – 3

Mintz – 1 – Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) December 19, 2021

UNC down 30 to THIS Kentucky team? Wheewwwwwwwwww boy – Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) December 19, 2021

For two blue blood programs that have certainly not started out as they hoped this season, we’ll have to see what kind of turning point this is for each of them.