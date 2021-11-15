NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Julius Marble II # 34 of the Michigan State Spartans defends against Dajuan Harris # 3 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe / .)

College basketball predictions for all of the Top 25 action in Week 2, including the Gavitt Tipoff Games and the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

One week is officially in the books and there has been a bit of shuffling inside the new AP Top 25 poll. Let’s take a look at all of the action coming in Week 2 of the college basketball season featuring these teams.

Week 2 college basketball predictions for every Top 25 game

Note: Predicted winners are in bold.

Monday, Nov. 15

Nicholls State at No. 9 Baylor – 12:00 pm ET – ESPN + Bowling Green at No. 19 Ohio State – 6:30 pm ET – Big Ten NetworkNo. 10 Illinois at Marquette – 7:00 pm ET – FS1Alcorn State at No. 1 Gonzaga – 9:00 pm ET – Root SportsLong Beach State at No. 2 UCLA – 11:00 pm ET – Pac-12 Network

Tuesday, Nov. 16

No. 25 USC at Florida Gulf Coast – 6:00 pm ET – ESPNUHoward at No. 5 Villanova – 6:30 pm ET – FS2Wright State at No. 6 Purdue – 7:00 pm ET – Big Ten NetworkGardner-Webb at No. 7 Duke – 7:00 pm ET – ACC Network ExtraMount St. Mary’s at No. 13 Kentucky – 7:00 pm ET – ACC NetworkSouth Alabama at No. 14 Alabama – 7:30 pm ET – ESPN + Saint Louis at No. 11 Memphis – 8:00 pm ET – ESPN + Virginia at No. 15 Houston – 8:00 pm ET – ESPNNo. 18 North Carolina at Charleston – 8:30 pm ET – CBS Sports Network Seton Hall at No. 4 Michigan – 9:00 pm ET – FS1BYU vs. No. 13 Oregon – 10:00 pm ET – ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Long Island University at No. 23 UConn – 6:30 pm ET – FS2George Mason at No. 20 Maryland – 7:00 pm ET – Big Ten Network Central Arkansas at No. 9 Baylor – 8:00 pm ET – Big 12 Network / ESPN + Northern Iowa at No. 16 Arkansas – 8:00 pm ET – SEC Network + / ESPN + Northern Colorado at No. 8 Texas – 8:30 pm ET – Longhorn NetworkNorth Florida at No. 2 UCLA – 10:30 pm ET – Pac-12 Network

Thursday, Nov. 18

No. 23 St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State – 2:00 pm ET – ESPN2Milwaukee at No. 24 Florida – 6:00 pm ET – SEC Network + / ESPN + No. 19 Ohio State at Xavier – 6:30 pm ET – FS1Stony Brook at No. 3 Kansas – 8:00 pm ET – Big 12 Network / ESPN +

Friday, Nov. 19

Hofstra at No. 20 Maryland – 6:30 pm ET – FS1Ohio at No. 13 Kentucky – 7:00 pm ET – SEC NetworkNo. 21 Auburn at South Florida – 7:00 pm ET – ESPN + Lafayette at No. 7 Duke – 8:00 pm ET – ACC NetworkWestern Kentucky at No. 11 Memphis – 8:00 pm ET – ESPN + Oakland at No. 14 Alabama – 8:00 pm ET – ESPN + / SEC Network + Bellarmine at No. 1 Gonzaga – 9:00 pm ET – Root SportsNo. 4 Michigan at UNLV – 12:30 am ET – ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 20

Binghamton at No. 23 UConn – 12:00 pm ET – FS2No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 17 Tennessee – 1:00 pm ET – ESPNEWSStanford at No. 9 Baylor – 1:00 pm ET – Big 12 Network / ESPN + No. 18 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Purdue – 4:00 pm ET – ESPNEWS San Jose State at No. 8 Texas – 6:00 pm ET – Longhorn Network

It is worth mentioning that there are currently no scheduled Top 25 matchups for Sunday, Nov. 21 but two will automatically be generated from the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, which has a bracketed event featuring Villanova, Tennessee, Purdue and North Carolina that rates among the best games of the week. Michigan will also have a game scheduled on Sunday as part of the Roman Main Event tournament out in Las Vegas.

