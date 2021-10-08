Making our college football expert picks for Week 6 against the spread as we tackle Penn State-Iowa and the rest of the Top 25 games this week.

A strong start to our college football expert picks against the spread is slipping away. We’re going to try and remedy that in Week 6 as there are some big marquee games such as Penn State vs. Iowa, among others, but we definitely need to rebound.

It was actually a solid week picking against the spread solely as we went 11-9-0, taking our season-long record to 44-48-1. But we got killed picking the totals as it was an abysmal 7-13-0 week for that, taking us to 46-33-4 on the season. All told, we now sit at 90-91-5 on the season.

Here’s to making all that goodwill and ground back up with our Week 6 college football picks against the spread for every Top 25 game. Note: All odds are via WynnBET. For more betting info and content, visit BetSided.

Top 25 Teams Not in Action for Week 6: Oregon (8), Oklahoma State (12), NC State (23)

College football expert picks for Week 6: No. 25-21

New Mexico at 25 San Diego State (-19.5) – Over 42.0

San Diego State has a strong defense and comes off a bye week into this game against a New Mexico team that has shown few signs of quality to this point. The Aztecs have no problem winning small but the Lobos defense is bad enough against an offense that has put up at least 30 points in every game to lead me to believe SDSU can cover and possibly hit the over themselves.

24 SMU (-14.0) at Navy – Over 55.5

What about Navy should lead you to believe that they can slow down Tanner Mordecai and a prolific SMU offense? There isn’t anything. The Midshipmen are giving up more than 32 points per game and have struggled to score on their own. The Mustangs may have flaws defensively but, especially against a bad defense, they can win handily based on the strength of their attack.

Stanford (+13.0) at 22 Arizona State – Over 51.5 (Friday Night)

Arizona State is in somewhat of a letdown spot as they head back home after knocking off UCLA last week. But Stanford and head coach David Shaw have really had the Sun Devils’ number over the years. That leads me to almost take the Cardinal outright in this game but definitely an easy pick against the spread getting almost two touchdowns. And the over is also easy with Stanford sneakily being a pass-heavy team that can put up points.

6 Oklahoma at 21 Texas (+3.5) – Over 62.5

Picking the over in the Red River Rivalry is something I do like clockwork and Texas’ defense leads me to believe it’s the right call. But as for the spread, give me the Longhorns as underdogs here and straight up. Texas has looked simply better than Oklahoma over the past few weeks and their loss to a good Arkansas team is wrongly coloring the perception of this team.