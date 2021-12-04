Zac Brown served as the College GameDay guest picker at the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama and the Zac Brown Band performed live. Not everyone was a fan.

If there has been one recurring theme this year on College GameDay, it hasn’t been Lee Corso’s headgear pick or Kirk Herbstreit saying something that a fan base will be mad at him about.

All that happens, but it’s been fans complaining about the GameDay guest picker.

Last week reached a peak with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco doing the duties for The Game between Ohio State and Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Maniscalco even said he had no idea what he was doing picking the games and had no knowledge of the sport or connections to Michigan and fans let ESPN and him have it with angry tweets.

With Zac Brown serving as the guest picker this week for the SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Atlanta, the reception was more mixed but still had some angry fans.

The Atlanta-based musician didn’t act impartially at all, starting a “Go Dawgs” chant during a live performance.

College football fans react to Zac Brown as the College GameDay guest picker

The crowd went wild for Zac Brown Band’s performance.

Crowd just went crazy for Zac Brown this is SEC football – NYR_10 🖐 (@ 10Nyr5) December 4, 2021

I just can’t quit the Zac Brown Band and I’m not even sure why. It’s like the La-Z-Boy armchair of music. – Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 4, 2021

They got Zac Brown Band performing at Gameday. This feeling more and more like a Georgia home game than a neutral site lol – David Moore (@ King_DM3) December 4, 2021

Zac Brown: Can I get a Go Dawgs? – Eric Taylor (@EricTaylorTTR) December 4, 2021

Not everyone was a Zac Brown Band fan, however

why does the Zac Brown Band need five guitar players? No band should be allowed to have more guitar players than Diarrhea Planet. – Mack (@aewsome) December 4, 2021

I’ve never willingly listened to Zac Brown Band. Every time has been through some football pregame show – CHILI (@heyitschili) December 4, 2021

My hope is that FSU wins every national title from here on out. If not, I’d like to see Lincoln Riley and USC beat any SEC team for it… and hopefully emancipate us from Zac Brown Band being some of anthem of college football fans. – Aslan Hajivandi (@AslanHodges) December 4, 2021

@ESPNCFB I did not tune into College Game Day to watch the Zac Brown Band so kindly summarize the football coverage please. – The Josh Protocol (@TipToeFantastic) December 4, 2021

Zac Brown Band is overrated and you can’t change my mind. – Derrik Judy (@ Jvdge_Jvdy24) December 4, 2021

ESPN shouldn’t force me to listen to Zac Brown Band this early in the morning – colts 2022 nfl champs (@ Rg2112) December 4, 2021

