The College football media world reacted to the Alabama Crimson Tide returning to the National Championship Game after their Cotton Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Alabama football program witnessed a mass exodus of talent to the NFL after they won the CFP National Championship in 2020. Even though the team is in a “rebuild” of sorts, they clinched the opportunity to win back-to-back championships.

On New Year’s Eve, Alabama defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl Classic to secure their spot in the National Championship Game.

Members of the college football media world immediately shared their thoughts regarding the Crimson Tide’s latest feat.

College football media members react to Alabama winning Cotton Bowl, advancing to another national championship game

Alabama in CFP Semis

2014: L by 7

2015: W by 38

2016: W by 17

2017: W by 18

2018: W by 11

2020: W by 17

2021: W by 21 – Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 31, 2021

This is Will Anderson’s eighth straight game with a sack and the fifth time in the last eight games that he’s posted more than one sack. In Alabama’s last eight games – EIGHT – he has 59 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. – Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 31, 2021

Alabama has beaten Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP semifinal to continue the greatest dynasty in college football’s modern era. The Tide will participate in a sixth national championship game in the last seven years and the ninth in 13. Remarkable. – Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 31, 2021

Another in a series of remorseless, relentless Alabama CFP semifinal performances. The consistency is incredible. And monotonous. – Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 31, 2021

Brian Robinson’s 204 rushing yards are tied for the fifth-most by an Alabama RB in the playoff era. Others are all from Najee Harris or Derrick Henry. – 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 1, 2022

Alabama once again competing in the CFP National Championship Game

Alabama set the tone early on the opening drive of the game, where they ran the ball 10 times against Cincinnati. But on the 11th play, 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young connected with Slade Bolden on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

While Cincinnati was in it for the majority of the game, they were just unable to reach the end zone. The Bearcats only put up six points and 218 yards of total offense.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. had stellar showing on New Year’s Eve, as he ran for 204 yards on 26 carries. That stat-line helped the senior win Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the game.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. earned Most Outstanding Defensive Player, as he recorded six tackles and two sacks on Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Alabama will now participate in their sixth CFP National Championship Game. They will now await the winner of the Orange Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs.

