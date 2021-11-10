The latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, and everyone can not get over the fact that the committee ranked Michigan over Michigan State.

The second edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night, which means that there would be some controversial decision on the list. It happened last week when Cincinnati was not placed in the Top Four. Sure enough, the committee did it again.

Following the first game of the Champions Classic, it was revealed that Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State are in the Top Four. But the main topic of debate is that the Michigan Wolverines are ranked at No. 6, while the Michigan State Spartans are ranked seventh. Over a week ago, however, the Spartans defeated the Wolverines.

Let’s just say that not only fans were confused, but also members of the media.

Michigan-Michigan State makes no sense, the arguments will last for a week and the ranking really does not matter at all right now given what’s ahead for both teams. Incredible – Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) November 10, 2021

If only there was some way to settle this Michigan-Michigan State dispute on the field – RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 10, 2021

Reminder: The CFP committee actively creates controversy to stir debate with its rankings each week until the final set. – Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) November 10, 2021

It is just immensely funny that the committee has Oregon over Ohio State pretty much solely because Oregon beat Ohio State in September but has Michigan over Michigan State in spite of Michigan State beating Michigan. masterful work – Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 10, 2021

How can you claim any credibility if you have Michigan State behind Michigan? The head-to-head was, what, 9-10 days ago? This is 100 percent to create a talking point. – Jake Rowe (@ Rowe247) November 10, 2021

As Mr. I Don’t Care About Head-to-Head That Much, I’m fine with Michigan being ahead of Michigan State in theory. But that doesn’t leave much rationale for ranking Oregon ahead of Ohio State, does it? – Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 10, 2021

I did not think they would put Michigan ahead of Michigan State, and please don’t ask me to try to explain it. – Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 10, 2021

Gary Barta notes that the metrics all say that Michigan is better than Michigan State, and the loss opened the door for Michigan to move ahead. Of course, that same argument is true for Oregon and Ohio State, but the answer is different. – Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 10, 2021

Committee chair Gary Barta said Michigan nearly ranked ahead of Michigan State last week. They flipped this week: “Michigan might be the more complete team, every statistic Michigan ranks ahead of Michigan State …” Except, you know, on the scoreboard. – Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 10, 2021

“How do we rank Michigan and Michigan State?” “Well… if there was only a metric that could determine who was the better team?” “They played head-to-head.” “No, not that metric. That’s too concrete. Something more hypothetical.” # CFBPlayoff – Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) November 10, 2021

CFP committee ranks Michigan over Michigan State

There were plenty of individuals bringing up the point of Oregon being ranked third, and Ohio State being ranked fourth on the rankings, since the Ducks beat the Buckeyes earlier this year. Shouldn’t the same sentiment be paid to the Wolverines and the Spartans?

Well, CFP committee chair Gary Barta appeared on the reveal show and said that they believed that Michigan was the more complete team a week ago prior to the loss to Michigan State, which is why the Spartans were ranked higher in their first list. But since the Spartans lost to Purdue and the Wolverines beat Indiana, Barta said they felt Michigan was a “better team to be ranked ahead of Michigan State this week.”

You can check out Barta’s full quote in the tweet below, courtesy of Zach Shaw of 247Sports.

There is always a decision made by the committee that will have everyone up in arms. It is a tradition of sorts. But all that matters is the final rankings made by the decision.

The Spartans can still make it into the Playoff, as long as they win their remaining games this season. That includes a victory over Ohio State. The same goes for the Wolverines, but they have to defeat Ohio State in their season-finale, something they have not done since 2011.

